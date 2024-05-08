Author Teal MacNeil’s New Book, "Second Chances," is a Series of Love Stories Spanning Two Generations, Full of Faith, Love, Family, Commitment, Trials, and Triumphs

Recent release “Second Chances” from Page Publishing author Teal MacNeil is a Christian-based series of interconnected love stories spanning the course of two generations from the 1950s to the present day, revealing the struggles and challenges that life often carries, as well as the myriad of second chances that are always there for those willing to grasp them.