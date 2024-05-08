Author Teal MacNeil’s New Book, "Second Chances," is a Series of Love Stories Spanning Two Generations, Full of Faith, Love, Family, Commitment, Trials, and Triumphs
Recent release “Second Chances” from Page Publishing author Teal MacNeil is a Christian-based series of interconnected love stories spanning the course of two generations from the 1950s to the present day, revealing the struggles and challenges that life often carries, as well as the myriad of second chances that are always there for those willing to grasp them.
New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Teal MacNeil, who retired to the Greater Northwest mountains with her husband, where she enjoys raising chickens and ducks, gardening, and hiking, has completed her new book, “Second Chances”: a powerful story containing several love stories that will take readers through two generations to discover their trials and tragedies in life, with each tale brimming with faith, love, emotions, and laughter.
MacNeil writes, “Barbie carries a life-changing event with her to her senior years. The twins, Kara and Tara, navigate love, family, and even the heartache of not being able to have a family. Angelica dreams of becoming a nurse from the age of five, to the challenge of raising a child on her own.
“After an hour on the trails in the gardens, Tessa suggested they take a rest on the benches ahead. It sounded like a great idea to Angelica. As they approached the benches, a man stood up, facing them. The sun was in her eyes a bit, so Angelica put her hand up to shade them. She smiled at the man politely and walked past him. She was about to sit down, when suddenly she stopped. Quickly, she turned around to take a second look at the man. He was turned, facing her in this direction now. Her mouth dropped open, and she would have fainted if he hadn’t caught her. He guided her to the bench, fanning her with his trail map. He retrieved her water bottle, opened it, and handed it to her. She stared at him the whole time she took a drink. Recovering somewhat, Angelica looked at him. ‘Mark…is that you?’ she asked tentatively.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teal MacNeil’s delightful series will transport readers back to the 1950s, when family and church were everything, and when family celebrated the good times and worked through the trials together. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Second Chances” will have readers laughing, crying, and growing ever involved in the triumphs and challenges that life brings through one’s choices and the twists and turns that life presents.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Second Chances” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
