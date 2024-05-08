Author Norman Goldwire’s New Book, "Mondays with Norman," is a Collection of Writings Inspired by Others to Encourage, Inspire & Uplift Others to Greatness in Their Lives
Recent release “Mondays with Norman” from Page Publishing author Norman Goldwire is a heartfelt and poignant collection of famous quotes combined with words of insight written by the author from 2019 to 2022, each of which containing a powerful and uplifting message to help readers discover their inner strength and continue to work towards their goals despite whatever setbacks and challenges await them.
Ellicott City, MD, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Norman Goldwire, a martial artist, netmarketing representative, and assistant track coach with twenty-five years of experience as a logistics officer for the federal government, has completed his new book, “Mondays with Norman”: a gripping series of insights and thoughts accompanied by famous quotes that are designed to help uplift readers and encourage them to forge ahead through life’s trials so that they may achieve the greatness they were born for.
“On this life’s journey, there are going to be disappointments, heartaches, and setbacks as you pursue your goals and dreams,” shares Norman. “You have to have that mindset that no matter what happens, you cannot quit.
“Look at it like this. You’ve come this far on your journey; why stop now? Why turn around? Why throw in the towel? Why quit? Keep going in pursuit of your goals and dreams. Just around the corner, just over the next hill or mountaintop, the breakthrough in your journey could be there. All the hard work, the long hours, the sacrifices you have made, and you are going to quit now? Keep going. For those who do not quit, those that make it, greatness awaits you!”
Published by Page Publishing, Norman Goldwire’s encouraging series will help remind readers of their incredible potential, and of God’s unyielding plan for them in spite of life’s setbacks and struggles. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Mondays with Norman” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and remain with them through all aspects of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mondays with Norman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
