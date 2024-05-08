Author John Lawrence Anderson’s New Book "The Shepherd Stone" is a Fascinating Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers an Odd Stone with Immeasurable Power to Change the World
Recent release “The Shepherd Stone” from Page Publishing author John Lawrence Anderson is a compelling and engaging story that centers around Malcolm Laughton, an average young man who finds his life completely upended after discovering a strange stone. Following odd and unexplainable changes, Malcolm concludes the stone must hold some kind of power that could either save the world or destroy it.
St Petersburg, FL, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Lawrence Anderson, a native Floridian who grew up in the shadow of the Cape Canaveral Space Race and is currently employed in environmental restoration, has completed his new book, “The Shepherd Stone”: a gripping novel that centers around a young man who discovers an odd stone while riding his dirt bike that forever changes his life, and carries with it the possibility to change the entire world.
Anderson shares, “Malcolm Laughton is stoned. No, not like you think. He brought back a small stone while on a dirt bike ride in the desert foothills. This isn’t just any stone—you might say it’s got baggage. It has already changed Malcolm’s life in scary and wonderful ways, and whether it improves our world or destroys it depends on Malcolm.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Lawrence Anderson’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Malcolm on his quest to discern the stone’s true origins, and how its powers could be used for the betterment of the world. Engaging and thought-provoking, “The Shepherd Stone” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Shepherd Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
