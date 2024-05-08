Author John Lawrence Anderson’s New Book "The Shepherd Stone" is a Fascinating Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers an Odd Stone with Immeasurable Power to Change the World

Recent release “The Shepherd Stone” from Page Publishing author John Lawrence Anderson is a compelling and engaging story that centers around Malcolm Laughton, an average young man who finds his life completely upended after discovering a strange stone. Following odd and unexplainable changes, Malcolm concludes the stone must hold some kind of power that could either save the world or destroy it.