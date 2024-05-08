Author Michael Battles’s New Book, "Lemon's Royal Invitation," is an Adorable Story of a Heroic Corgi Named Lemon Who Helps to Save the King’s Coronation Ceremony

Recent release “Lemon's Royal Invitation” from Page Publishing author Michael Battles is a captivating story that centers around Lemon, a lovable corgi who is invited along with her owner to attend the king’s coronation. As the ceremony begins, the king’s crown goes missing, and soon Lemon joins in the search to help save the day.