Author Michael Battles’s New Book, "Lemon's Royal Invitation," is an Adorable Story of a Heroic Corgi Named Lemon Who Helps to Save the King’s Coronation Ceremony
Recent release “Lemon's Royal Invitation” from Page Publishing author Michael Battles is a captivating story that centers around Lemon, a lovable corgi who is invited along with her owner to attend the king’s coronation. As the ceremony begins, the king’s crown goes missing, and soon Lemon joins in the search to help save the day.
New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Battles, a US Air Force public affairs enlisted member with more than a decade of military service, has completed his new book, “Lemon's Royal Invitation”: a charming story that follows a corgi named Lemon who is invited to attend the king’s coronation, and helps to save the day when his crown goes missing.
“Lemon, a joyful corgi, and her owner, Shane, were invited to the king’s coronation,” shares Michael. “Amid the grand ceremony, the crown vanished. Lemon’s sharp memory led them to find it, saving the day. Her heroism made her renowned as the corgi who rescued the king’s coronation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Battles’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s recent trip to London with his partner and their two dogs, JLO and Lemon, as well as the author’s own passion for traveling, his family, and his dogs. With colorful artwork to help bring Battles’s story to life, “Lemon’s Royal Invitation” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this magical journey over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Lemon's Royal Invitation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
