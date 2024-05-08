Author Alex Korneyev’s New Book, "Chronicles of Agamemnon," is a Compelling Historical Fiction Covering the Fifty-Year Period Leading Up to the Trojan War

Recent release “Chronicles of Agamemnon” from Page Publishing author Alex Korneyev is a captivating account that follows a period spanning fifty-years prior to the start of the Trojan War, covering the events that took place and are described within ancient history and myths.