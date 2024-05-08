Author Alex Korneyev’s New Book, "Chronicles of Agamemnon," is a Compelling Historical Fiction Covering the Fifty-Year Period Leading Up to the Trojan War
Recent release “Chronicles of Agamemnon” from Page Publishing author Alex Korneyev is a captivating account that follows a period spanning fifty-years prior to the start of the Trojan War, covering the events that took place and are described within ancient history and myths.
Raleigh, NC, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alex Korneyev, who was educated and employed as a healthcare professional and research scientist, has completed his new book, “Chronicles of Agamemnon”: a fascinating historical fiction based on ancient myths that describes the events that took place in the fifty-year period leading up to the campaign of Achaeons on Ilion.
Korneyev shares, “The book consists of five parts. The first part is devoted to the capture of Ilion by Hercules and the enthronement of King Priam. The second describes the adventures of Agamemnon in exile from the moment of the death of his father, King Atreus. The third reflects the accession of Agamemnon in Mycenae and his actions to strengthen the royal power up to his marriage to the daughter of the king of Sparta. The fourth part describes the period from the wedding of Helen and Menelaus to the abduction of Helen by Paris. The fifth part is devoted to the preparation of an assault on Troy up to the gathering of the Achaeans in Aulis.
“The book reflects such mythological themes as the Calydonian hunt, the Theban campaigns of the Argives, the Oedipus cycle and Eriphyla’s necklace, and the last years of Theseus and others. All events, names of heroes, and geographic names are taken from ancient sources. The interpretation of the motives of the characters’ actions is the fruit of the author’s inspiration.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alex Korneyev’s enthralling tale was inspired by the author’s own curiosity in ancient history, which was initiated by Iliad and led to his participation in an archaeological excavation, visiting the sites of Bronze Age civilizations in Greece and Turkey and literature studies. Drawing up years of research into both historical and mythological accounts, Korneyev weaves a spellbinding tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leading them on an unforgettable journey that lovers of ancient history won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Chronicles of Agamemnon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
