Author Asil Nohsal’s New Book, "It Is What It Is," is an Eye-Opening Exploration of the Subtle Differences Between Acceptance and Allowance in One’s Relationships
Recent release “It Is What It Is: The Subtle Difference Between Acceptance & Allowance in All Relationships” from Page Publishing author Asil Nohsal is a poignant and thought-provoking look at how one can overcome the barriers in their life towards overall happiness and satisfaction by recognizing and making the changes in their lives that they are in control over.
New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Asil Nohsal has completed her new book, “It Is What It Is: The Subtle Difference Between Acceptance & Allowance in All Relationships”: a profound self-help book designed to guide readers towards creating healthier relationships that can improve their overall fulfillment, joy, and contentment in life.
Born and raised in Chicago, author Asil Nohsal’s fascination with helping others with conflict resolution was an innate characteristic that has become a true-life passion. Years of life experience, personally and professionally, solidified the desire to obtain her Master of Science degree in psychology. In Asil’s free time, she enjoys spending time with her fur babies, Flash and Oreo, and imparting valuable knowledge of life lessons to her young sons, RJ and Caleb, who think they are all-knowing. She also savors spending quality time watching thought-provoking shows/documentaries and trying new restaurants with her husband, Michael.
In “It Is What It Is: The Subtle Difference Between Acceptance & Allowance in All Relationships,” author Asil Nohsal, gives an empowering approach of how to reclaim fulfillment in one’s relationships with methodical actions to choose oneself and their happiness. The book gives a reflective analysis to outline how the choices that one makes or doesn't make can impede their own joy. The state of bliss and thriving is a decision that requires some accountability and effort to achieve.
Nohsal writes, “The main difference between acceptance and allowance is based on choices that we make. If something is beyond your control, you have no choice in the matter. For example, a loved one has been involved in a serious automobile accident, there is no choice for you in that situation. That would be acceptance. On the flip side, you have a significant other who consistently demonstrates that they will not honor your expectations. You explained to them how this makes you feel, but you stayed anyway. This is allowance.
“The decisions that we make in everyday scenarios will determine if we are accepting or allowing unwanted circumstances. In retrospect, a vast majority of unwanted behavior that individuals choose to deal with is allowed. It is what it is.”
Published by Page Publishing, Asil Nohsal’s enlightening guide will help readers gain the knowledge and insight into making the changes they need to improve their lives and realize their heart’s desires. Based upon years of studying human behavior, Asil Nohsal shares her writings in the hope of connecting with her audience to help them navigate the difficult road towards putting in the work to achieve their ultimate goals.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase It Is What It Is: The Subtle Difference Between Acceptance & Allowance in All Relationships at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
