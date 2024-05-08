Author Asil Nohsal’s New Book, "It Is What It Is," is an Eye-Opening Exploration of the Subtle Differences Between Acceptance and Allowance in One’s Relationships

Recent release “It Is What It Is: The Subtle Difference Between Acceptance & Allowance in All Relationships” from Page Publishing author Asil Nohsal is a poignant and thought-provoking look at how one can overcome the barriers in their life towards overall happiness and satisfaction by recognizing and making the changes in their lives that they are in control over.