Author Gary Lee’s New Book, "Skeletons in the Closet," is a Riveting Tale of Homecoming for a Young Man Trying to Escape His Family’s Sinister Legacy
Recent release “Skeletons in the Closet” from Page Publishing author Gary Lee is a compelling story following Davis Liam Jackson Jr., the son and namesake of a notorious serial killer, as he returns to his family home after a stint in the military. Will reconnecting with a lost love light his way forward, or will the darkness of his family’s past cast an indelible shadow upon his future?
New York, NY, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Lee, a small-town Arkansas native who despite growing up in poverty was the first in his family to not only graduate from high school, first to attend college and earn a bachelor’s degree in political science, and the first to become an officer in the Army, has with the unwavering support and encouragement of his wife, Hannah, has completed his new book, “Skeletons in the Closet”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
What happens when you want to forget the past, but the past won’t forget you? Davis Liam Jackson Jr., the son of the infamous serial killer Davis “The Butcher” Jackson is willing to do everything he can to escape his family’s dark history. Finally, in the attempt to cut final ties with the house of horrors his father created, Davis decides to fix up the house, sell it, and never step foot in his hometown again.
But two things keep Davis from throwing his past away and never looking back. One is a lost love, Jessica “Grace” Simmons, with whom he reunites when he moves back to town. The other is an unforeseen dark presence that seems to want to keep the secrets of his house, family, and hometown from being known.
Will the secrets be uncovered, or will Davis go mad desperately trying to find the truth while also trying to protect the only person he holds dear?
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Lee’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Skeletons in the Closet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
