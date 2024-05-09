Author Gary Lee’s New Book, "Skeletons in the Closet," is a Riveting Tale of Homecoming for a Young Man Trying to Escape His Family’s Sinister Legacy

Recent release “Skeletons in the Closet” from Page Publishing author Gary Lee is a compelling story following Davis Liam Jackson Jr., the son and namesake of a notorious serial killer, as he returns to his family home after a stint in the military. Will reconnecting with a lost love light his way forward, or will the darkness of his family’s past cast an indelible shadow upon his future?