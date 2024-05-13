"The SAFE Leader" by Dr. Mark McBride-Wright, MBE, CEng to Launch May 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Engineer, speaker, consultant, and author Dr. Mark McBride, MBE, CEng will launch his first book, “The SAFE Leader: Engineering Inclusive Cultures” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-072-1, 979-8-88797-073-8, 979-8-88797-074-5) on May 15, 2024.
Hartford, CT, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The engineering industry underpins everything that we encounter daily and spans across a wide range of sectors including technology, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, shipping, healthcare, renewable energy, and more. Yet despite its importance in our lives, fewer people than ever are studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The engineering profession not only suffers from a shortage of skilled and qualified workers but an ongoing mental health crisis, high rates of suicide, and stereotypical masculine norms that serve to create an unsafe, non-inclusive workplace. In short: in a world that is becoming more globalised every day, engineering is operating in an outdated mode and urgently needs an upgrade to meet the challenges of tomorrow and today.
In this insightful and sensitive book, safety engineer Mark McBride-Wright explores how the principles and practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) can close the engineering skills gap we face while creating a physically and psychologically safe workplace that fosters innovation and inclusive design. While acknowledging the challenges of achieving equity in the male-dominated fields of engineering and technology, why this matters for health and safety, and what it really takes to lead a cultural change, Mark provides a framework for implementing a holistic and robust DEI strategy that ultimately empowers and benefits everyone in your organisation.
Becoming a SAFE Leader will transform the way you lead in all areas of your life.
As an extension of Mark's work as the founder of EqualEngineers, a firm committed to engineering inclusive cultures that attract, develop, and retain top talent, this book demonstrates that success in embedding DEI depends on strong leadership and comprehensive training, and that this approach leads to improved team dynamics, increased financial returns, higher productivity, and, crucially, safe teams.
"'The SAFE Leader' is an important catalyst to stimulate debate,” writes Dame Judith Hackitt DBE, FREng, FIChemE, FCGI, Former Chair of the UK Health & Safety Executive. “It is also refreshing to see recognition of the need to include everyone, including majority groups as well as minorities. Whether you are an engineer, a health and safety professional, an educator, or simply a concerned citizen, I believe you will find food for thought and ideas which will resonate."
Get your copy of “The SAFE Leader” at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/SAFE-Leader-Engineering-Inclusive-Cultures/dp/B0D1J88SSQ
There will be a virtual launch interview and roundtable for “The SAFE Leader” on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 AM EST. The event can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxkSvMLDYV8
Dr. Mark McBride-Wright, MBE, CEng, MIChemE, is an eminent leader in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the engineering sector, and has earned what he calls his "rainbow stripes"for diversity in engineering after setting up InterEngineering, the UK's largest network for LGBTQ+ engineers in 2013. He won the coveted "Corporate Rising Star"Award at the 2016 British LGBT Awards and was ranked number 2 in the Financial Times Future LGBT Lead Leaders list. He received an MBE in King Charles III's Birthday Honours for his services and dedication to the field of engineering.
After uncovering the high rates of suicide affecting engineers in 2018, Mark established research into Masculinity in Engineering to driving cultural transformation within organisations and founded EqualEngineers to bridge the gap between diverse talent and inclusive employers. EqualEngineers has since made great strides in educating thousands of engineers and leaders in fostering inclusive, safe workplace cultures for clients such as Airbus, ExxonMobil, EDF Energy, and McLaren F1. Mark also travels internationally to provide consulting and training across Europe and the USA for clients in locations such as New Mexico, Colorado, Alabama, and California.
You can learn more about Mark and his work at EqualEngineers.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: May 15, 2024, 212 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-073-8
$31.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-072-1
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-074-5
In this insightful and sensitive book, safety engineer Mark McBride-Wright explores how the principles and practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) can close the engineering skills gap we face while creating a physically and psychologically safe workplace that fosters innovation and inclusive design. While acknowledging the challenges of achieving equity in the male-dominated fields of engineering and technology, why this matters for health and safety, and what it really takes to lead a cultural change, Mark provides a framework for implementing a holistic and robust DEI strategy that ultimately empowers and benefits everyone in your organisation.
Becoming a SAFE Leader will transform the way you lead in all areas of your life.
As an extension of Mark's work as the founder of EqualEngineers, a firm committed to engineering inclusive cultures that attract, develop, and retain top talent, this book demonstrates that success in embedding DEI depends on strong leadership and comprehensive training, and that this approach leads to improved team dynamics, increased financial returns, higher productivity, and, crucially, safe teams.
"'The SAFE Leader' is an important catalyst to stimulate debate,” writes Dame Judith Hackitt DBE, FREng, FIChemE, FCGI, Former Chair of the UK Health & Safety Executive. “It is also refreshing to see recognition of the need to include everyone, including majority groups as well as minorities. Whether you are an engineer, a health and safety professional, an educator, or simply a concerned citizen, I believe you will find food for thought and ideas which will resonate."
Get your copy of “The SAFE Leader” at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/SAFE-Leader-Engineering-Inclusive-Cultures/dp/B0D1J88SSQ
There will be a virtual launch interview and roundtable for “The SAFE Leader” on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 AM EST. The event can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxkSvMLDYV8
Dr. Mark McBride-Wright, MBE, CEng, MIChemE, is an eminent leader in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the engineering sector, and has earned what he calls his "rainbow stripes"for diversity in engineering after setting up InterEngineering, the UK's largest network for LGBTQ+ engineers in 2013. He won the coveted "Corporate Rising Star"Award at the 2016 British LGBT Awards and was ranked number 2 in the Financial Times Future LGBT Lead Leaders list. He received an MBE in King Charles III's Birthday Honours for his services and dedication to the field of engineering.
After uncovering the high rates of suicide affecting engineers in 2018, Mark established research into Masculinity in Engineering to driving cultural transformation within organisations and founded EqualEngineers to bridge the gap between diverse talent and inclusive employers. EqualEngineers has since made great strides in educating thousands of engineers and leaders in fostering inclusive, safe workplace cultures for clients such as Airbus, ExxonMobil, EDF Energy, and McLaren F1. Mark also travels internationally to provide consulting and training across Europe and the USA for clients in locations such as New Mexico, Colorado, Alabama, and California.
You can learn more about Mark and his work at EqualEngineers.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: May 15, 2024, 212 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-073-8
$31.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-072-1
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-074-5
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories