"The SAFE Leader" by Dr. Mark McBride-Wright, MBE, CEng to Launch May 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Engineer, speaker, consultant, and author Dr. Mark McBride, MBE, CEng will launch his first book, “The SAFE Leader: Engineering Inclusive Cultures” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-072-1, 979-8-88797-073-8, 979-8-88797-074-5) on May 15, 2024.