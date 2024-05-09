Author Gabrielle M. Isaac’s New Book, "Stella Novela and the Last Straw," Follows a Young Girl Who is Determined to Help Educate Others and Save the Earth for Christmas
Recent release “Stella Novela and the Last Straw” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gabrielle M. Isaac is an adorable story of a young girl who longs to help save the world and educate others on how to do so as well. Thus begins her mission to gift people with the knowledge of how to protect the Earth for Christmas and present them with a special straw that can help them do so.
Lake Lure, NC, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gabrielle M. Isaac has completed her new book, “Stella Novela and the Last Straw”: a charming tale of a young girl named Stella who, after seeing the disastrous consequences that climate change and excessive plastic use is causing, decides to give people a special present during Christmas to help them reduce their plastic use and help save the Earth.
Originally from Western North Carolina, author Gabrielle Isaac grew up learning to love the outdoors through adventures with her family. Although her field of study was marine biology, creative writing has always been a cathartic pastime for the author. Since her education, Gabrielle has wondered and wandered through the outdoor industry and biological world. Although her passions for nature have led her down many varied roads, two constants hold true: conservation and education.
Gabrielle shares, “Stella Novela is on a mission. It’s no secret that humans have an impact on our environment, but as part of the up-and-coming generation that will deal with the fallout of global trash, Stella is starting young. She’s letting everyone know there is something we can do and giving a gift with purpose.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabrielle M. Isaac’s riveting tale manifested from the author’s struggle to explain to her family how one’s everyday choices can make a huge impact on the world, and so wrote “Stella Novela” as a way to educate others in a fun and engaging way. Brimming with eye-catching illustrations and a heartfelt and important message, “Stella Novela and the Last Straw” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, encouraging them to work together and reduce their plastic usage to save the Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stella Novela and the Last Straw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Originally from Western North Carolina, author Gabrielle Isaac grew up learning to love the outdoors through adventures with her family. Although her field of study was marine biology, creative writing has always been a cathartic pastime for the author. Since her education, Gabrielle has wondered and wandered through the outdoor industry and biological world. Although her passions for nature have led her down many varied roads, two constants hold true: conservation and education.
Gabrielle shares, “Stella Novela is on a mission. It’s no secret that humans have an impact on our environment, but as part of the up-and-coming generation that will deal with the fallout of global trash, Stella is starting young. She’s letting everyone know there is something we can do and giving a gift with purpose.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabrielle M. Isaac’s riveting tale manifested from the author’s struggle to explain to her family how one’s everyday choices can make a huge impact on the world, and so wrote “Stella Novela” as a way to educate others in a fun and engaging way. Brimming with eye-catching illustrations and a heartfelt and important message, “Stella Novela and the Last Straw” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, encouraging them to work together and reduce their plastic usage to save the Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stella Novela and the Last Straw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories