Author Gabrielle M. Isaac’s New Book, "Stella Novela and the Last Straw," Follows a Young Girl Who is Determined to Help Educate Others and Save the Earth for Christmas

Recent release “Stella Novela and the Last Straw” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gabrielle M. Isaac is an adorable story of a young girl who longs to help save the world and educate others on how to do so as well. Thus begins her mission to gift people with the knowledge of how to protect the Earth for Christmas and present them with a special straw that can help them do so.