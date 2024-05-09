Author Jaymee Vee’s New Book, "Black Girls Don't Commit," is a Compelling and Heartfelt Story of One Young Woman’s Journey to Take Back Her Own Narrative
Recent release “Black Girls Don't Commit” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jaymee Vee is a thought-provoking story that centers around Nylah, a young woman who has been forced to put her family’s needs above her own for far too long. After years of sacrificing her mental health for others, Nylah discovers that she must take control of her destiny before it’s too late.
New York, NY, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jaymee Vee, a counselor, educator, and now three times published author, has completed her new book, “Black Girls Don't Commit”: a powerful story of a young woman who, after years of holding her family together, must learn to stand on her own and find her path in the world in order to protect her mental health.
After being raised in Southern Ohio, author Jaymee Vee has found her purpose and her home in New York. Motivation for her work comes from her long and continuous journey to heal and become the best version of herself, in her entirety. Part of that journey is highlighting the unspoken. She unapologetically and candidly breaks the barriers of stereotypes about Blackness, coming of age, and womanhood, by both entwining her personal experiences into her stories and shedding light on discarded truths. As teaching is her profession, she uses the acronym GPA to promote growth, positivity, and all the things healing for her audience, clients, and readers.
“Nylah has always felt like the glue keeping her small family together,” writes Jaymee. “As the weight of having to be someone she isn’t gets heavier, her mental health takes a turn and is swept under the rug by those who are supposed to protect her. Her struggles grow deeper as she fights to save herself. Little does she know, there are other people, just like her, who also need saving. In this story of the silenced mental health truths of Black girls, will this be another sad story we don’t hear about? Or will Nylah rewrite her own narrative?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jaymee Vee’s enthralling tale will take readers on a riveting journey of courage and healing as they follow along on Nylah’s path towards regaining her sense of self. Engaging and character driven, Jaymee delivers a poignant and emotionally stirring story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of living, remaining with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Black Girls Don't Commit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
