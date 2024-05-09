Author Jaymee Vee’s New Book, "Black Girls Don't Commit," is a Compelling and Heartfelt Story of One Young Woman’s Journey to Take Back Her Own Narrative

Recent release “Black Girls Don't Commit” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jaymee Vee is a thought-provoking story that centers around Nylah, a young woman who has been forced to put her family’s needs above her own for far too long. After years of sacrificing her mental health for others, Nylah discovers that she must take control of her destiny before it’s too late.