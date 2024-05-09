Author Caleb Glaser’s New Book, "No Second Coming," is a Fascinating Tale That Brings to Life the Story of the Biblical Figure of Zacchaeus, the Tax Collector of Jericho

Recent release “No Second Coming” from Covenant Books author Caleb Glaser is a fictional retelling of the story of Zacchaeus, the chief tax collector of Jericho and a figure from the Gospel of Luke, revealing how his life was forever impacted after a chance encounter with Jesus Christ sparked the faith within him.