Author Caleb Glaser’s New Book, "No Second Coming," is a Fascinating Tale That Brings to Life the Story of the Biblical Figure of Zacchaeus, the Tax Collector of Jericho
Recent release “No Second Coming” from Covenant Books author Caleb Glaser is a fictional retelling of the story of Zacchaeus, the chief tax collector of Jericho and a figure from the Gospel of Luke, revealing how his life was forever impacted after a chance encounter with Jesus Christ sparked the faith within him.
Rockville, MD, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caleb Glaser, a writer and entrepreneur, has completed his new book, “No Second Coming”: a compelling story that follows the life of Zacchaeus, the chief tax collector of Jericho from the Gospel of Luke, who climbs a tree to see the man from Galilee and finds a very different Jesus than his modern depiction.
A resident of Rockville, Maryland, author Caleb Glaser is a co-owner of a commercial construction company with his father. Before going into business, he taught history and creative writing at a small private high school just outside of Washington, DC. Caleb has three young children who fill his life with joy and a healthy dose of chaos.
Glaser writes, “When the young and newly married rabbi Zacchaeus, living in first-century Jericho, loses both his career and his social position, he must look for a way to support his young family outside what is deemed acceptable in his community. Struggling to balance his material needs with the demands of his conscience, he finds himself entangled with a powerful and dangerous man. Just as everything appears to have settled in his favor, events beyond his control shatter the young family and leave the former rabbi wondering whether God is punishing him for the choices he has made. Then, quite unexpectedly, he meets someone who revolutionizes how he sees himself and what he believes about God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caleb Glaser’s new book is the author’s debut novel, and will transport readers back in time to witness the world of Jesus Christ’s teachings. Engaging and character-driven, Glaser expertly takes on the task of bringing Biblical figures to life in a new and exciting way that will resonate with modern audiences, helping them to rediscover the everlasting messages of the Holy Scripture and Christ’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “No Second Coming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
