Paperwork Consulting Celebrates at Herndon Square II Groundbreaking Ceremony
Herndon Square II is one of many projects Paperwork Consulting assists with, working alongside municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors to provide various consulting services. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography.
Atlanta, GA, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Managing Member & CEO Vanessa Stokes and COO Kastan Martin of Paperwork Consulting were delighted to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Herndon Square II in Atlanta, Georgia on March 14. Paperwork Consulting joined Pennrose, Atlanta Housing, the City of Atlanta, Hunt Companies, Oakwood Development Group, and the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to celebrate the second phase of the master-planned, mixed-income redevelopment of the former 12-acre Herndon Homes public housing community located at 527 Herndon Square Avenue. Upon completion, Phase II will deliver 201 mixed-income, multifamily units to the site. The new community anticipates welcoming residents in the spring of 2026.
Funding partners include the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits), the Urban Residential Finance Authority of the City of Atlanta (Tax-Exempt Bond Financing), Atlanta Housing (Capital Funding), Invest Atlanta (TAD Infrastructure Funding), Truist Bank (Construction Lending and Federal and State Tax Credit Equity Investor), and Grandbridge Real Estate Capital (Permanent Loan Lender).
“Herndon Square Phase II will have a significant and positive impact on Atlanta’s Historic Westside, providing workforce and deeply affordable housing options for local families and individuals,” said Amon Martin, regional vice president at Pennrose. “By integrating with the neighboring science campus and placing residents in close proximity to local job centers, we hope to expand economic opportunities and outcomes for residents of all incomes.”
“High-quality housing is just one component of this multifaceted development,” said Marsha Blunt, president of Pennrose Management Company. “We look forward to working closely with project partners and the local community to provide expansive on-site supportive services to help improve resident quality of life.”
One of the most prominent outcomes, Herndon Square, in conjunction with Science Square, serves as a "National Model" for an equitable Workforce/Affordable Housing & Bio-Health Innovation District. Learn more about the event on Pennrose’s website.
Vanessa Stokes explains her industry knowledge and passion, “I have been fortunate to provide compliance expertise and auditing services to clients who often serve low- and moderate-income families, which results in these communities best allocating their resources. By identifying areas where clients can save money, these communities are afforded the opportunity to pursue additional programs with the excess resources. On the other side of our work as liaisons are the developers and contractors themselves. We oversee Section 3 regulations which require utilizing funding to allocate employment, training, and contracting opportunities to low- and very-low income workers and businesses owned by / businesses that employ them. The value of this work to me is priceless. As you grow in this industry, you get to know the communities in which you serve and you can directly see how you have an effect on benefitting them. It’s definitely an area in which you become more and more passionate about as time goes on. What’s especially important is when funds are allocated as a result of natural disasters and keeping our clients in compliance means the quickest turnaround time in restoring these communities.”
Kastan Martin shared, “Having a compliance firm like Paperwork Consulting provides equal opportunities for organizations that don’t typically bid on federally funded projects. We’re able to ease our clients’ minds knowing they have someone in their corner ensuring the fine print of the federal regulations is being met.”
Paperwork Consulting stands by its excellent compliance record through communication, education, accuracy, and efficiency. In 2023, Paperwork Consulting extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
