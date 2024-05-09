Dr. Debra Cunningham’s Newly Released "Hope and the Kingdom of Galiwell" is an Enchanting Tale of Courage and Redemption

“Hope and the Kingdom of Galiwell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Debra Cunningham is a captivating fantasy novel that follows the journey of Princess Hope as she faces evil forces threatening her kingdom. Filled with magical creatures and themes of courage, identity, and redemption, this enchanting tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages.