Terri Golie’s Newly Released "Happy in My Own Skin" is an Uplifting and Informative Story of a Little Boy with a Skin Condition That Makes Him Unique
“Happy in My Own Skin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Golie is an encouraging narrative that will aid others learning to love and accept the skin God gave them as a message of empowerment unfolds.
Shawano, WI, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Happy in My Own Skin”: a comforting message of God’s love and the need to be accepting of others who look different than you or struggle with their appearance. “Happy in My Own Skin” is the creation of published author, Terri Golie, a dedicated wife and mother of three who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary school teaching from Central Bible College and the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay.
Golie shares, “Have you ever been picked on for the way you look? People calling you names and their words hurting you? Happy in My Own Skin explores the life of a boy named Micah who has a unique and rare skin condition that is noticeable. In life, you can’t deny that everyone looks different, and people try to blend in with society, but in this book, you will discover that it’s okay to look different on the outside and to be happy in your own skin.
“Numerous strangers said, 'Mommy, why is that little boy dirty? Is he a werewolf? Was he in the mud?' Micah was born with skin that is both black and tan with lots of little moles and one giant mole that grows hair. This story is about Micah’s challenges, his extraordinary skin condition, and his bravery to hope in the love of his Maker. He will have to see lots of doctors, have surgeries, and face kids who may be mean with their words. By putting his faith in Jesus, he learns to overcome the challenges that he faces each day and gives words of love and affirmation to the reader!
“By reading this book, you will have more of an understanding of what congenital melanocytic nevus is as well as the life and challenges that people with this condition face every day. This book reminds people that it’s okay to look different on the outside because each person is exquisite and special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Golie’s new book encourages readers to celebrate their unique traits while offering helpful tips and tricks for living with congenital melanocytic nevus.
Consumers can purchase “Happy in My Own Skin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Happy in My Own Skin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories