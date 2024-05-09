Diane Houghtaling’s Newly Released “LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living” is an Inspirational Journey Through Everyday Experiences

“LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Houghtaling is a poignant exploration of spirituality intertwined with daily occurrences. Through insightful narratives and reflections, the book illuminates how God speaks to us through the mundane, offering profound lessons for life's journey.