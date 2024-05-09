Diane Houghtaling’s Newly Released “LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living” is an Inspirational Journey Through Everyday Experiences
“LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Houghtaling is a poignant exploration of spirituality intertwined with daily occurrences. Through insightful narratives and reflections, the book illuminates how God speaks to us through the mundane, offering profound lessons for life's journey.
Callicoon, NY, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living”: a compelling narrative that invites readers to discover the divine in the ordinary. “LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living” is the creation of published author, Diane Houghtaling, a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, having served the Lord for almost forty years in many capacities. She is an inspirational writer and enjoys writing dramatizations and articles about Bible characters, devotions, and Bible studies. For over twenty years, she has written a biweekly column, “Hope for the Day,” for Hope Ministries Christian Counseling Center, Kenoza Lake, New York, which is published in two newspapers. She has also written a blog, Diane’s Open Book.
Houghtaling shares, “Many say they don’t know how to hear from God. But the Lord desires to connect with us throughout our days, and He uses various means to do so. God can speak to us through His word and while in prayer, but He can also show up in our everyday lives. He gives us eyes to see, ears to hear, and the Holy Spirit to give insight to help us see the lessons He wishes to reveal. As we pay attention to the mundane happenings around us each day, we just may hear God communicating to us in ways we did not expect.
“In Life Observations: Lessons from Daily Living, you will learn of the many lessons that can be seen and learned by observing what is going on around you. God can use any event in our lives to teach us valuable truths. He shows up in unexpected ways and in unusual times. Our lives are a collection of powerful events like the parables Jesus used to teach truth and wisdom to the people of his day. If we’re paying attention and seeking the Lord’s wisdom and perspective, God will give us understanding, teach us through these natural object lessons, and show us how we can apply these truths to our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Houghtaling’s new book is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the profound wisdom that can be found in life's most ordinary moments.
Consumers can purchase “LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LIFE OBSERVATIONS: Lessons from Daily Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
