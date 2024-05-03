Commander Terri L. Gabriel Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Virginia Beach, VA, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Commander Terri L. Gabriel of Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government. In addition, she will be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards on June 26.
About Commander Terri L. Gabriel
Commander Terri L. Gabriel is a logistics officer in the U.S. Navy and is currently the deputy commander of U.S. Navy Uniforms with the Naval Exchange.
Commander Gabriel joined the military right out of high school in a quest to become more independent and forge her own path. “I became a Naval officer to make a difference and show others like me that it can be done,” said Commander Gabriel.
A recipient of many honors, Commander Gabriel’s personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, seven Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous campaign and unit awards. She is a qualified Supply Corps Expeditionary Warfare Officer, a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer, and a Naval Aviation Supply Officer. She was the 2012-13 National Association of Professional Women Woman of the Year and received the Woman of the Month Award from P.O.W.E.R. in January of 2024.
In addition to her honor as a Lifetime Achievement Member, Commander Gabriel will be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards on June 26. The billboards are located in the busiest area of Manhattan where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Terri holds an M.S. in Military Strategic Studies from Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, as well as an M.B.A. in Management from Webster University. She is married to Navy Commander Clinton Bryant.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Commander Terri L. Gabriel
Commander Terri L. Gabriel is a logistics officer in the U.S. Navy and is currently the deputy commander of U.S. Navy Uniforms with the Naval Exchange.
Commander Gabriel joined the military right out of high school in a quest to become more independent and forge her own path. “I became a Naval officer to make a difference and show others like me that it can be done,” said Commander Gabriel.
A recipient of many honors, Commander Gabriel’s personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, seven Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous campaign and unit awards. She is a qualified Supply Corps Expeditionary Warfare Officer, a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer, and a Naval Aviation Supply Officer. She was the 2012-13 National Association of Professional Women Woman of the Year and received the Woman of the Month Award from P.O.W.E.R. in January of 2024.
In addition to her honor as a Lifetime Achievement Member, Commander Gabriel will be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards on June 26. The billboards are located in the busiest area of Manhattan where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Terri holds an M.S. in Military Strategic Studies from Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, as well as an M.B.A. in Management from Webster University. She is married to Navy Commander Clinton Bryant.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories