Author Diana Lynn Todisco’s New Book “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” Follows a Young Boy Who Must Find His Way Once More After a Tragic Accident Changes His Life Forever
Recent release “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” from Covenant Books author Diana Lynn Todisco is a compelling and thought-provoking story of a young boy who loses everything in a horrific car accident, leaving him alone in the world. Despite his circumstances, RJ shows resilience and courage, eventually discovering a new path in life that brings him back to God.
Cranford, NJ, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diana Lynn Todisco, a New Jersey native who holds a lifelong passion for writing and storytelling, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of RJ and Alex”: a powerful and emotionally stirring tale that follows the inspiring story of a young boy who, in the wake of a tragic car accident that claims the lives of his family and his left leg, embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.
From an early age, author Diana Lynn Todisco immersed herself in reading and writing stories. Both reading and writing for Diana Lynn were exciting adventures, and she dreamed of one day writing a story that would pull readers into their own adventures. At the age of seven, the author wrote a poem that earned her a spot in her school’s newsletter and, by the age of twelve, she began writing stories for her friends. As an adult, she began to weave bedtime stories for her young son and write short stories for her family. With this, her first novel, the dream has finally been realized.
Todisco writes, “RJ Matthews was a normal, happy, and healthy twelve-year-old boy—until he wasn’t. Like many twelve-year-olds, RJ loved spending time with his family. RJ especially loved Sunday mornings when he, his mom and dad, and little brother all went to church together. After church, they would come home and have a big special breakfast and then venture out for an afternoon of fun surprises. Life in the Matthews household was always a grand adventure. Of course, there were times when he and his younger brother argued, when he didn’t do his chores and was grounded, and when he really didn’t feel like going to church. But those times were few and far between.
“RJ was particularly excited about this Sunday because after Sunday school, his church was having their annual picnic, and afterward, he was going hiking with his family and some friends. Unfortunately, the Sunday that began with such promise would end with lost hope. This is RJ’s story, a story of pain and loss, of denial and anger—a story of losing his way and then rediscovering it. It is ultimately a story of restoration, redemption, and the goodness of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diana Lynn Todisco’s new book is a transformative story that is sure to captivate readers as they follow RJ’s journey to find his faith in the darkness. Engaging and character-driven, “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” will keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
From an early age, author Diana Lynn Todisco immersed herself in reading and writing stories. Both reading and writing for Diana Lynn were exciting adventures, and she dreamed of one day writing a story that would pull readers into their own adventures. At the age of seven, the author wrote a poem that earned her a spot in her school’s newsletter and, by the age of twelve, she began writing stories for her friends. As an adult, she began to weave bedtime stories for her young son and write short stories for her family. With this, her first novel, the dream has finally been realized.
Todisco writes, “RJ Matthews was a normal, happy, and healthy twelve-year-old boy—until he wasn’t. Like many twelve-year-olds, RJ loved spending time with his family. RJ especially loved Sunday mornings when he, his mom and dad, and little brother all went to church together. After church, they would come home and have a big special breakfast and then venture out for an afternoon of fun surprises. Life in the Matthews household was always a grand adventure. Of course, there were times when he and his younger brother argued, when he didn’t do his chores and was grounded, and when he really didn’t feel like going to church. But those times were few and far between.
“RJ was particularly excited about this Sunday because after Sunday school, his church was having their annual picnic, and afterward, he was going hiking with his family and some friends. Unfortunately, the Sunday that began with such promise would end with lost hope. This is RJ’s story, a story of pain and loss, of denial and anger—a story of losing his way and then rediscovering it. It is ultimately a story of restoration, redemption, and the goodness of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diana Lynn Todisco’s new book is a transformative story that is sure to captivate readers as they follow RJ’s journey to find his faith in the darkness. Engaging and character-driven, “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” will keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories