Author Diana Lynn Todisco’s New Book “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” Follows a Young Boy Who Must Find His Way Once More After a Tragic Accident Changes His Life Forever

Recent release “The Adventures of RJ and Alex” from Covenant Books author Diana Lynn Todisco is a compelling and thought-provoking story of a young boy who loses everything in a horrific car accident, leaving him alone in the world. Despite his circumstances, RJ shows resilience and courage, eventually discovering a new path in life that brings him back to God.