Amy Edwards’s Newly Released "Perrisa’s Sacrifice" is a Charming Tale of Unexpected Friendship That Leads to a Rejuvenated Spirit
“Perrisa’s Sacrifice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Edwards is a heartwarming narrative that will charm young minds as they race to see what awaits Perrisa and Tommy.
Bakersfield, CA, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Perrisa’s Sacrifice”: a delightful tale of adventure in the country. “Perrisa’s Sacrifice” is the creation of published author Amy Edwards, a dedicated mother and graduate of California State University.
Edwards shares, “This is a true American classic story.
“This is a beloved, heartfelt children’s story handwritten in the mid-90s, full of charm, based on real characters, and is guaranteed to create an everlasting, warm, friendly impression upon those that read. Perrisa is a country girl full of life, curiosity, and spirit. Tommy is a shy redheaded boy bound by a wheelchair until Perrisa comes along and brings him out of his shell. The two build a bond that encourages Tommy to reach beyond his limitations and overcome his challenges. Perrisa’s Sacrifice illustrates how the faith of a mustard seed can encourage those who believe in anything is possible. This is great for readers ages nine and older or even a bedtime story for younger children. This is a must-read true American classic.
“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible’” (Matthew 19:26).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Edwards’s new book will enchant young readers with a heartwarming tale set in the idyllic countryside, where the values of kindness, understanding, and the magic of friendship come to life in a delightful story that celebrates the beauty of connections and the joy found in the simplicity of rural living.
Consumers can purchase “Perrisa’s Sacrifice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Perrisa’s Sacrifice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
