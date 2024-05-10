Maggie Mylie’s Newly Released “Never Goin’ Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” is a Gripping Tale of Redemption and Renewal
“Never Goin’ Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maggie Mylie is a compelling memoir that chronicles the author's journey from darkness to light. Through the raw and honest retelling of her life experiences, Mylie offers readers a message of healing, help, and hope, demonstrating the transformative power of redemption and renewal.
New York, NY, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Never Goin’ Back: Healing, Help, and Hope”: a heartfelt reflection on the blessings in the lessons. “Never Goin’ Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” is the creation of published author Maggie Mylie, a dedicated wife who finds purpose in carrying for the elderly.
Maggie Mylie shares, “With a carefree childhood, Maggie’s adolescent to teenage years would have but one flaw: her mother. Her remedy to this problem would be found in one perfect man that she met her first year away at college. However, her 'home remedy,' coupled with her lack of understanding about her mother and her 'perfect man,' would lead her through the worst life she could have ever imagined for herself and her children. Her pride and selfish ambition would mask the dysfunction for years, until her grown children would rescue her, but not before she had taught all four children how to wear the same masks that she forced herself to wear.
“This is the true-life story of Maggie and the family curses that would negatively impact her and her children’s lives. She assumes that she knows best how to live life at every turn and in every scenario, but can she be convinced that her pride is in the way? That there is a better way to do life?
“Once freed from the curses, the masks, and the man who holds them both, she continues to selfishly look for ways to satisfy the deepest longings of her heart…until her life intersects with a woman twenty years her senior, but not a day older in vitality and passion for life. Maggie is drawn to this mentor who adopts her as her own and endearingly refers to herself as her Mocha Mama. Maggie is just one of her hundreds of adopted children. Michelle leads her on a journey to find the most kind, loving, and fulfilling arms that would ever embrace her. It’s a journey to wholeness, and she’s never goin’ back!
“The honest, open approach Maggie uses depicting her years of mishandling life is both refreshing and riveting. This authentic story of Maggie’s demise, rescue, and redirection into an attainable fulfilling life will inspire you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maggie Mylie’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith and love. Through Maggie Mylie’s story, readers will find inspiration and encouragement to overcome adversity and embrace a life of hope and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Never Goin’ Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Never Goin’ Back: Healing, Help, and Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
