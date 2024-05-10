Bill Baxley’s Newly Released “Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits” Chronicles Thrilling Missionary Adventures

“Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Baxley is an exhilarating account of thirty years of overseas missionary work. Through captivating storytelling, Baxley shares his remarkable journey filled with supernatural encounters, perilous situations, and the relentless pursuit of sharing the gospel in some of the world’s most challenging regions.