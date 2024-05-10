Bill Baxley’s Newly Released “Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits” Chronicles Thrilling Missionary Adventures
“Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Baxley is an exhilarating account of thirty years of overseas missionary work. Through captivating storytelling, Baxley shares his remarkable journey filled with supernatural encounters, perilous situations, and the relentless pursuit of sharing the gospel in some of the world’s most challenging regions.
Grangeville, ID, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits”: a firsthand glimpse into the life of Bill Baxley, a man called by God to proclaim the message of Jesus Christ across the globe. “Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits” is the creation of published author Bill Baxley, who began public ministry in Redding, California, in 1968. Called to worldwide evangelism in 1977, Bill traveled in ministry to the Philippines, Haiti, Belize, Guatemala, Russia, Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Guinea, Romania, China, Italy, and many other nations. He and his wife Jamie, who passed away on March 3, 2013, have three children and five grandchildren. Bill is now married to his beautiful, Filipino wife, Ginolyn Sagun. They currently reside in Grangeville, Idaho. Bill continues to travel wherever the Lord calls him to minister the good news of Jesus Christ.
Baxley shares, “Though his life began as a confusing downward spiral, God quickly grabbed hold of Bill Baxley, intent on using this changed life for his ultimate glory. In Exploits, a travel diary of thirty years of overseas missions, Bill Baxley shares his out-of-this-world journey filled with supernatural healings, countless Christian conversions, and worldwide adventures seeking the religiously hostile for Christ. Bill and his comrades travel from the safety of their homes in California to the wilds of the Philippines, India, and Pakistan. These foreign lands offer them life-threatening situations where Hindus burn their tent and severely beat partnering pastors, food is scarce, and sanitary conditions are substantially lacking. Join Bill Baxley on his exciting expedition of reaching the lost for Christ, where there is never a dull moment, and you’ll be on the next plane to share your story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Baxley’s new book is a stirring reminder of the transformative power of the gospel and the extraordinary exploits that await those who are willing to trust in God’s strength.
Consumers can purchase “Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Exploits: Those That Know Their God Shall Be Strong And Do Exploits,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
