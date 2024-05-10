Author Lola Martin’s New Book “Right Road Wrong Direction” is a Faith-Based Memoir Describing How God is Always There to Help His Children Through Life’s Many Challenges
Recent release “Right Road Wrong Direction” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lola Martin is a thought-provoking and heartfelt autobiographical account that focuses on how the author’s life has been impacted by her relationship with God and the ways in which he has shown her his mercy and love through all of life’s triumphs, failures, heartaches, and joys.
Reynoldsburg, OH, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lola Martin, a wife of thirty-two years as well as a mother of two and a loving grandmother, has completed her new book, “Right Road Wrong Direction”: a powerful memoir that recounts the struggles the author faced throughout her life, and how God was beside her through every step of her journey in order to see her through.
“Giving my testimony to encourage someone else that no matter what you are going through, God can get you through any situation,” writes Lola. “Always keep the faith. He is faithful to those faithful to him. He has mercy on the merciful. He loves the ones who feel unlovable. He is a God who understands no matter what you’ve been through. He will help you understand why if you hold on and don’t give up. Keep your head up, and continue to go the right way in the right direction.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lola Martin’s enthralling tale is shared with the author’s hope that her story will connect with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover the incredible power that God can have over their lives so long as they are willing to open their hearts and minds to his ultimate glory and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Right Road Wrong Direction" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Giving my testimony to encourage someone else that no matter what you are going through, God can get you through any situation,” writes Lola. “Always keep the faith. He is faithful to those faithful to him. He has mercy on the merciful. He loves the ones who feel unlovable. He is a God who understands no matter what you’ve been through. He will help you understand why if you hold on and don’t give up. Keep your head up, and continue to go the right way in the right direction.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lola Martin’s enthralling tale is shared with the author’s hope that her story will connect with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover the incredible power that God can have over their lives so long as they are willing to open their hearts and minds to his ultimate glory and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Right Road Wrong Direction" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories