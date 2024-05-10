Author Lola Martin’s New Book “Right Road Wrong Direction” is a Faith-Based Memoir Describing How God is Always There to Help His Children Through Life’s Many Challenges

Recent release “Right Road Wrong Direction” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lola Martin is a thought-provoking and heartfelt autobiographical account that focuses on how the author’s life has been impacted by her relationship with God and the ways in which he has shown her his mercy and love through all of life’s triumphs, failures, heartaches, and joys.