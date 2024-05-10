Author Donna Higgins-Gardner’s New Book, "God, What’s Up with This?" Shares How the Author’s Love of God Has Carried Her Through the Last Twenty-Three Years
Recent release “God, What’s Up with This?” from Covenant Books author Donna Higgins-Gardner presents her inspirational true story of praying hard and going forward amid tragedy, loss, love, and intense faith.
Tulsa, OK, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna Higgins-Gardner has completed her new book, “God, What’s Up with This?”: an inspirational true story of God being the strength in weakness.
Widowed early as her husband Jerry died of a massive heart attack in the living room in front of her and their two daughters, Donna suddenly found herself in a place she had not ever expected, as a single mother. Through it all, God moved in so many ways to encourage, strengthen, and love her and her two girls as they endured and their hearts were healed.
Author Donna Higgins-Gardner begins, “I am no theologian, no big-time evangelist. I don’t have a big church. I’m just an average American woman who finished three and a half years of college, worked, eventually got married, and had a couple of kids. Sounds pretty elementary and somewhat boring at this point. What I have to share with you is anything but boring. I have had an incredibly interesting life, which started with digging into the Bible to find out what God’s will was for my life. I had just broken an engagement to a man who I discovered did not believe in God. It broke my heart. I, for the most part, quit dating and started praying for God to bring me the right man into my life. During this time, I met my husband, Jerry, who was at the same point I was with God. His parents had met me at the jewelry store I was managing and sent him over somewhat on a dare. He met me and asked me out. I almost did not go because he knew a lot of the same individuals my previous fiancé knew. I definitely did not want to get back in a situation like that.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Higgins-Gardner’s new book shares all the ways that God kept blessing the lives of the author and her family amid hardships, losses, and tragedy.
