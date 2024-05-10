Author M. Rene Lauzier’s New Book, "the Great American Backslide and Our Silent Partnership with Darkness," Explores How the Dark Dominion Separates America from God
Recent release “The Great American Backslide and Our Silent Partnership with Darkness: Living in Opposition to Evil's Influence” from Covenant Books author M. Rene Lauzier is an eye-opening exploration of how American society has changed for the worse, and how the nation can turn the tide against the darkness by returning to God and choosing to live in opposition to evil and immorality.
New York, NY, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M. Rene Lauzier, a public servant since 1984 who began his career as a police officer, has completed his new book, “The Great American Backslide and Our Silent Partnership with Darkness: Living in Opposition to Evil's Influence”: a fascinating look at the transformation that America has undergone due to the influences of evil and the abandonment of God, and how the nation can return to its roots as a shining example of morality and freedom.
After serving as a police officer for ten years in both the states of Connecticut and Florida, author M. Rene Lauzier earned a Master of Public Administration degree and began a career in city management, serving in three chief executive assignments. He calls the state of Virginia his home and has dedicated his life and analytical mind to spreading the gospel and encouraging, exhorting, and teaching others about maintaining one’s faith under fire. The author has been a Bible studies group leader and participated in the local jail ministry, receiving training in the Prison Fellowship® model. He is also a board member and advocate for a group called Christians in Public Service (CIPS, Inc.), a Dallas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit support group for Christian servant leaders throughout the country who believe in Governing God’s Way®.
“Change is accelerating and the world of 2024 is unrecognizable from the world that existed just five years ago,” writes Lauzier. “In a very subtle and incremental manner, American society has been transformed from what once was the world’s premiere super-power, a country that was exalted as an example of freedom, justice, morality, and liberty, into a divided group of many tribes, cultures, and political and special interest groups often lacking a moral compass. We go with the loudest tribe fitting our basic ideals or choose to go it alone. And when we try to avoid the many tribes of destruction, we often tend to adopt the idol of the god of self. Community and unity are being left to die a slow, painful death.
“America’s true north has become obscured because we decided to forego God as the light for our path. This has allowed us to quickly forget the race worth running as well as those foundational values that once comprised what we stood for as a country. But how did we get here and how can the trend of moral decay and divisiveness be reversed? The Great American Backslide came about as a result of not just understanding that our natural tendency as humans is to be selfish and sinful, but knowing we are being given substantial assistance by the dominion of darkness. This book will take us through an analysis of biblical, secular, and non-secular explanations of the existence of evil; how it induces cultural paradigm shifts aimed to ultimately separate us from God; how evil leverages our emotions, our brain chemistry, and our sinful human nature to manipulate subtle and incremental compromises of truth; how evil sustains itself and creates ever-increasing moral decay leading to further evil through a cycle of depravity; and how we can go about living in opposition to evil influences upon our world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. Rene Lauzier’s new book will help awaken readers to the truth of America’s current situation and reveal the path forward to help turn the tide against the moral degradation that has taken hold within the nation. Thought-provoking and compelling, Lauzier shares his writings with the hope of providing readers with the tools necessary to eliminate fear and bring forth a renewed Spirit of power, love, and self-discipline.
Readers can purchase “The Great American Backslide and Our Silent Partnership with Darkness: Living in Opposition to Evil's Influence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After serving as a police officer for ten years in both the states of Connecticut and Florida, author M. Rene Lauzier earned a Master of Public Administration degree and began a career in city management, serving in three chief executive assignments. He calls the state of Virginia his home and has dedicated his life and analytical mind to spreading the gospel and encouraging, exhorting, and teaching others about maintaining one’s faith under fire. The author has been a Bible studies group leader and participated in the local jail ministry, receiving training in the Prison Fellowship® model. He is also a board member and advocate for a group called Christians in Public Service (CIPS, Inc.), a Dallas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit support group for Christian servant leaders throughout the country who believe in Governing God’s Way®.
“Change is accelerating and the world of 2024 is unrecognizable from the world that existed just five years ago,” writes Lauzier. “In a very subtle and incremental manner, American society has been transformed from what once was the world’s premiere super-power, a country that was exalted as an example of freedom, justice, morality, and liberty, into a divided group of many tribes, cultures, and political and special interest groups often lacking a moral compass. We go with the loudest tribe fitting our basic ideals or choose to go it alone. And when we try to avoid the many tribes of destruction, we often tend to adopt the idol of the god of self. Community and unity are being left to die a slow, painful death.
“America’s true north has become obscured because we decided to forego God as the light for our path. This has allowed us to quickly forget the race worth running as well as those foundational values that once comprised what we stood for as a country. But how did we get here and how can the trend of moral decay and divisiveness be reversed? The Great American Backslide came about as a result of not just understanding that our natural tendency as humans is to be selfish and sinful, but knowing we are being given substantial assistance by the dominion of darkness. This book will take us through an analysis of biblical, secular, and non-secular explanations of the existence of evil; how it induces cultural paradigm shifts aimed to ultimately separate us from God; how evil leverages our emotions, our brain chemistry, and our sinful human nature to manipulate subtle and incremental compromises of truth; how evil sustains itself and creates ever-increasing moral decay leading to further evil through a cycle of depravity; and how we can go about living in opposition to evil influences upon our world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. Rene Lauzier’s new book will help awaken readers to the truth of America’s current situation and reveal the path forward to help turn the tide against the moral degradation that has taken hold within the nation. Thought-provoking and compelling, Lauzier shares his writings with the hope of providing readers with the tools necessary to eliminate fear and bring forth a renewed Spirit of power, love, and self-discipline.
Readers can purchase “The Great American Backslide and Our Silent Partnership with Darkness: Living in Opposition to Evil's Influence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories