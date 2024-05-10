Author Rex A. Knight’s New Book, "Sacred Ground," is a Compelling Tale That Follows Three High School Friends Who Embark on a Quest to Uncover Lost Gold

Recent release “Sacred Ground” from Covenant Books author Rex A. Knight is a captivating novel that centers around highschooler Chad Chapel, who dreams of one day finding treasure and fame. After hearing an old story of lost gold supposedly hidden away in the area known as the Sacred Ground, Chad enlists two of his friends to help him find it.