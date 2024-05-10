Author Rex A. Knight’s New Book, "Sacred Ground," is a Compelling Tale That Follows Three High School Friends Who Embark on a Quest to Uncover Lost Gold
Recent release “Sacred Ground” from Covenant Books author Rex A. Knight is a captivating novel that centers around highschooler Chad Chapel, who dreams of one day finding treasure and fame. After hearing an old story of lost gold supposedly hidden away in the area known as the Sacred Ground, Chad enlists two of his friends to help him find it.
Mitchell, IN, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rex A. Knight, a published nonfiction author, freelance writer, and pursuer of lost history who has a deep love of the search for treasure, has completed his new book, “Sacred Ground”: a riveting story of three school mates and friends that set off on an unbelievable journey to uncover the legendary lost gold of the Sacred Ground for themselves.
Driven by the infectious lure of searching for treasure, author Rex A. Knight has dived the Gold Coast of Florida and held in his hands many fabulous riches retrieved from the gold- and silver-laden Spanish shipwrecks of the 1715 fleet. Moreover, he has dived numerous historical sunken ships, been a successful researcher of many historical artifacts, and exhibited his own historical collections at a number of museums. Of even greater importance, however, his many adventures have awarded him many treasured friendships, providing him a wealth of shared knowledge and personal experiences unique to him alone.
Set in a small village in rural Southern Indiana, “Sacred Ground” centers around fourteen-year-old Chad Chapel, who has a dream to someday find a great treasure. Previous efforts have only awarded him trouble. His parents—his mother especially—often try to dissuade his adventurous ambitions, but when ninety-three-year-old Anston Kagle innocently shares a story of lost gold hidden on “Sacred Ground,” nothing will sway the young sleuth from its pursuit.
Chad secretly enlists the help of his best friend, Rodney Meeks, and schoolmate Maggie Pearce. Rodney is daring and unpredictable. The Sacred Ground is said to be of Native American origin, and Maggie is a full-blooded Cherokee, giving rise to Chad and Rodney’s belief that she is the only person who can show them what to look for. Maggie is dubious of the scheme but is intrigued enough by Chad’s charm to join the effort.
With difficulties and dangers ahead of them, will Chad, Rodney, and Maggie succeed and find the illusive treasure? And if they do, what will it ultimately cost them? The “Sacred Ground” does not reveal its secrets easily, and what is found surprises everyone.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rex A. Knight’s new book will take readers on an imaginative adventure as they follow Chad, Rodney, and Maggie on a roller coaster of challenging events, full of emotional highs and troublesome lows that will keep the pages turning. Weaving in spiritual undertones, including the powers of prayer, ancient chants, spirits, ghosts, and curses, into his epic, Rex crafts an expertly paced novel that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Sacred Ground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
