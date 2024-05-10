Author Newton Duah Yeboah’s New Book, "The Art of Waiting," Reveals the Journey That Every Person Must Go on in Order to Journey from Birth to Greatness

Recent release “The Art of Waiting” from Covenant Books author Newton Duah Yeboah is compelling and thought-provoking read aimed at enlightening readers to the importance of the waiting period between one’s birth and their successes, and how this journey is meant for God to lift up his children so that they can become the best version of themselves.