Author Newton Duah Yeboah’s New Book, "The Art of Waiting," Reveals the Journey That Every Person Must Go on in Order to Journey from Birth to Greatness
Recent release “The Art of Waiting” from Covenant Books author Newton Duah Yeboah is compelling and thought-provoking read aimed at enlightening readers to the importance of the waiting period between one’s birth and their successes, and how this journey is meant for God to lift up his children so that they can become the best version of themselves.
Tema, NY, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Newton Duah Yeboah, an accountant by profession, a husband, a father, and inspirational speaker, has completed his new book, “The Art of Waiting”: an insightful read designed to help readers navigate the waiting period from their birth to their greatness, and learn how to use this waiting period to achieve success.
A student of the Word of God, author Newton Duah Yeboah believes every individual is a gift from God unto humanity. The author holds the belief that all people are unique in their various capacities, and with the right attitude of an individual and help from others, no one will fail in life. It is his vision to bring smile, hope, comfort, and the peace of God to as many as he will be able to touch. He also believes every vision is probable with God.
“Every product goes through a process,” writes Yeboah. “The process of making a product is the waiting period for that product to shine. The waiting period is a dreadful phase that people try to avoid almost all the time, but the truth is, everybody must go through it. Gold goes through a process before it gains the beauty that we see. The pillars go through a process before they become strong and firm to be able to hold buildings. The process of waiting makes us great at the end.
“All of us are waiting for one thing or the other. You can only come out of your waiting period victoriously if you know how to deal with the deadly challenges in it. This book holds great ancient secrets from the Bible to teach you how to successfully come out of the abyss of waiting and soar above the skies with the eagles. I invite you to journey with me through the pages of this book for strength to deal with the challenges of waiting to birth your greatness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Newton Duah Yeboah’s new book will bring to light some of the ways to handle oneself in their times of waiting before the manifestation of their dream. Drawing upon his own personal journey, Yeboah shares his writings in the hope of bringing comfort to those who may feel lost and alone to help them see the strength that God can provide in order to deal with the challenges of waiting for one’s greatness.
Readers can purchase “The Art of Waiting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A student of the Word of God, author Newton Duah Yeboah believes every individual is a gift from God unto humanity. The author holds the belief that all people are unique in their various capacities, and with the right attitude of an individual and help from others, no one will fail in life. It is his vision to bring smile, hope, comfort, and the peace of God to as many as he will be able to touch. He also believes every vision is probable with God.
“Every product goes through a process,” writes Yeboah. “The process of making a product is the waiting period for that product to shine. The waiting period is a dreadful phase that people try to avoid almost all the time, but the truth is, everybody must go through it. Gold goes through a process before it gains the beauty that we see. The pillars go through a process before they become strong and firm to be able to hold buildings. The process of waiting makes us great at the end.
“All of us are waiting for one thing or the other. You can only come out of your waiting period victoriously if you know how to deal with the deadly challenges in it. This book holds great ancient secrets from the Bible to teach you how to successfully come out of the abyss of waiting and soar above the skies with the eagles. I invite you to journey with me through the pages of this book for strength to deal with the challenges of waiting to birth your greatness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Newton Duah Yeboah’s new book will bring to light some of the ways to handle oneself in their times of waiting before the manifestation of their dream. Drawing upon his own personal journey, Yeboah shares his writings in the hope of bringing comfort to those who may feel lost and alone to help them see the strength that God can provide in order to deal with the challenges of waiting for one’s greatness.
Readers can purchase “The Art of Waiting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories