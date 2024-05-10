Author Dr. Michael D. Howard’s New Book, “A Legacy Worth Fighting For,” is a Poignant Look at How Men Can Better Themselves to Fulfill God’s Plan for Them
Recent release “A Legacy Worth Fighting For: Becoming the Man, Husband, and Father That God Has Called You to Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael D. Howard is a compelling read aimed at assisting men in committing themselves to God’s ultimate plan for them through strengthening their faith and relationship with the Lord.
Jacksonville, NC, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michael D. Howard, a retired naval officer with twenty-eight years of service as both a nuclear-trained submarine electrician (chief petty officer) and military chaplain, has completed his new book, “A Legacy Worth Fighting For: Becoming the Man, Husband, and Father That God Has Called You to Be”: a faith-based read designed to help men become better versions of themselves by growing closer to God and accepting the Lord into their lives.
An ordained Southern Baptist minister who loves to preach the Word of God, Dr. Michael D. Howard currently holds a doctoral degree in counseling psychology as well as multiple master’s degrees in professional counseling, discipleship ministries, executive leadership, addiction psychology, and marriage and family therapy. He is currently in the process of completing a Master of Theology degree and has been a licensed therapist for more than twenty years. He currently serves as the pastoral counselor at the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. When not working, Dr. Howard enjoys spending time with his wife of thirty-seven years and their four children, camping, hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and enjoying nature. He also enjoys studying Scripture, worshiping God, and watching old Western and crime drama movies and television shows.
“‘A Legacy Worth Fighting For: Becoming the Man, Husband, and Father That God Has Called You to Be’ is a book written for men who want to draw closer to God and have a more meaningful and intimate relationship with their Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ,” writes Dr. Howard. “It is a book for regular, everyday men who want to be better husbands and fathers—men who have a desire to be the men, husbands, and fathers that God has called them to be. This is a book that will encourage you, challenge you, and inspire you to be better. The stories and life lessons captured within the pages of this book will tug at your spirit as you discover practical tools and strategies to help you become the man that your wife, children, community, and even God want you to be. This book will transform the way you live your life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Michael D. Howard’s new book will call upon readers to challenge themselves and actively work towards bettering themselves through a relationship with God each and every day. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “A Legacy Worth Fighting For” is a powerful tool that is sure to leave and lasting impact and help men grow to become courageous warriors of faith that God intends for them to be.
Readers can purchase “A Legacy Worth Fighting For: Becoming the Man, Husband, and Father That God Has Called You to Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
