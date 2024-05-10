Author J. Kenyon Cory’s New Book, "Threadbare," is a Must-Read Novel That Follows the Fascinating Life of a Successful Fashion Designer in the Eighties and Nineties
Recent release “Threadbare” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. Kenyon Cory is a mesmerizing novel about a self-taught fashion designer who navigates the many highs and lows of his career and life.
Westport, CT, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Kenyon Cory, a self-taught apparel designer, has completed his new book, “Threadbare”: a gripping and potent work that takes readers inside the exciting life of a fashion designer.
Against the backdrop of the rocking and raucous eighties and nineties in NY, London, Paris, Milan, and Oslo, a self-taught fashion designer imperfectly navigates love, fame, fortune, and failure, battling his inner demons while under the control of the secret female cabal called the BookKlub.
Author J. Kenyon Cory writes, “Buckminster Ulysses Cadwallader was born in the North and raised in the South. With a social-climbing pseudo-aristocrat New England mother and a dirt-poor fatherless father born in Arizona when it first became a state, his upbringing was destined to be tumultuous. His Scots Irish English Presbyterian minister father and Norwegian German overeducated mother created a natural tension like something out of Thomas Mann.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. Kenyon Cory’s enthralling tale invites readers to discover how the fashion designer’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Threadbare” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
