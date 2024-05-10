Author Dennis Gibb’s New Book, “An Da Shelladh,” is a Powerful and Captivating Saga of Love, Suffering, Self-Discovery, and Finding Meaning in Hardship
Recent release “An Da Shelladh” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Gibb is an emotionally rich story that integrates the fascinating history of Scotland and ancient faiths.
Lynnwood, WA, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Gibb, author of “Exordium,” has completed his new book, “An Da Shelladh”: a fascinating work that follows the author’s journey, which is normal enough for the first thirteen years. All that changes when he sees a black spot on his best friend’s head. An hour later, his friend dies. David takes on guilt for his friend’s death but tries to get on with life.
The grief fades, the future beckons, and then the spots strike again—twice. On a sports star and the mother of one of his friends. Both die, and David is left reeling.
Blessed on one hand by success in business and love, David is also cursed by his ability. David struggles to find meaning in his curse through love lost, trauma, the death of friends and family, and hardship. When his grandmother dies, she leaves a letter containing clues about where he might find answers, sending David and his wife on a quest.
The journey reveals an ancient matriarchal Celtic faith, that his an da shelladh (2nd sight) has a long history in Scotland, and that the sight often passes within families. As time goes by, he’s relieved that his ability doesn’t seem to have passed on to another generation—or has it?
After graduating from college, author Dennis Gibb served for five years in the Army and is a decorated Vietnam combat veteran. After leaving military service, Dennis spent almost five decades in the investment industry, acting as a financial advisor to Native American communities in the lower forty-eight states and Alaska. At age seventy-three, Dennis was incarcerated, and self-evaluation inspired him to author this novel with its themes of guilt, shame, truth, lies, loss, isolation, and fear of death.
Dennis currently works at a small college in Washington State where he has created and manages a program assisting incarcerated veterans to return to society.
Dennis writes, “It would be years before Elizabeth Kubler Ross formulated the stages of grief, but I didn’t need her help. I have never forgotten how I felt, sitting there on a snowbound street, silver moonlight glistening on the snow, in the relative silence of the car, feeling lonely and believing that my loneliness was selfish. I was flummoxed. Shamus died of a cerebral hematoma or brain bleeding caused by a tree branch crushing his temporal bone. The coroner ruled it an accidental death, but I knew something the others didn’t. Knowing what I had seen made me even less comfortable.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Gibb’s intriguing tale leaves readers wondering what they would do in that situation.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "An Da Shelladh" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally.
