Author Essam Mengue m’Obama (EMO)’s New Book, “Dulu Mengue: Mengue’s Journey,” is a Powerful True Story of Resilience in Difficult Circumstances

Recent release “Dulu Mengue: Mengue’s Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Essam Mengue m’Obama (EMO) is born of the memories of a child, from the time he was just three months shy of his fifth birthday, who watched his young mother, aged twenty-six and with four small children when she lost her equally young husband from a traffic accident, struggle to make sense of that sudden tragedy.