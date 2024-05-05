GD to Host Virtual Learn & Connect: EKG Transmissions
On June 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Est, GD will be hosting a virtual Learn and Connect focusing on EKG Transmissions where GD's team of industry professionals, and those who join the event will have a live discussion of the challenges, solutions, and needs for seamless EKG Transmissions.
Ridgefield, NJ, May 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GD [General Devices] a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming Learn and Connect event focusing on EKG Transmissions in Emergency Situations. The event will take place on June 5, 2024, at 1 PM EST.
The Learn and Connect event aims to uncover the challenges faced when facilitating EKG Transmissions during Emergency situations and explore potential solutions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive discussion with industry experts and peers, gaining valuable insights and networking opportunities.
"We are thrilled to host this event and provide a platform for healthcare professionals to come together, share their experiences, and learn from one another," said Kayla Jacquez at GD. "EKG Transmissions play a critical role in emergency care, and we believe that by addressing the challenges faced in this area, we can improve patient outcomes."
The event is open to all healthcare professionals interested in EKG Transmissions and emergency care.
About GD (General Devices)
GD is a Healthtech company specializing in communication solutions that help EMS and hospitals deliver simply seamless patient care. Powered by responsive innovation, GD’s user-friendly solutions facilitate rapid, secure, voice, telehealth and data sharing communications across care teams to help save time, money and lives. Backed by a 40+ year history and thousands of implementations, GD is an experienced industry leader.
Alessia Ambrosino
201-313-7075
www.general-devices.com
