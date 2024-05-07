Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). Verifysoft is the owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.
Offenburg, Germany, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft Technology, is a leading software distribution company established in 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest, Germany. It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complexity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.
In addition to its software solutions, Verifysoft Technology offers a range of educational resources, including seminars, training sessions, and free webinars focused on embedded software testing and quality assurance. Scheduled for June 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. CET, the upcoming webinar about "Unit- and Software Integration Testing in safety-critical projects" featuring Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger will be about the following topics:
- Unveiling the pivotal role of Static Analysis
- Exploring the essence of MISRA checks
- Unraveling the intricacies of Run-Time-Error Analysis
- Harnessing the power of Requirement Engineering in testing paradigms
- Distinguishing Software Integration Testing from Software Unit Testing
- Unleashing methodologies to derive normative range and robustness test cases
- Mastering the art of Structural Coverage Measurement
- Illuminating the potency of test reviews
Reservations for the free webinar on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. CET by going to the Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
In addition to its software solutions, Verifysoft Technology offers a range of educational resources, including seminars, training sessions, and free webinars focused on embedded software testing and quality assurance. Scheduled for June 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. CET, the upcoming webinar about "Unit- and Software Integration Testing in safety-critical projects" featuring Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger will be about the following topics:
- Unveiling the pivotal role of Static Analysis
- Exploring the essence of MISRA checks
- Unraveling the intricacies of Run-Time-Error Analysis
- Harnessing the power of Requirement Engineering in testing paradigms
- Distinguishing Software Integration Testing from Software Unit Testing
- Unleashing methodologies to derive normative range and robustness test cases
- Mastering the art of Structural Coverage Measurement
- Illuminating the potency of test reviews
Reservations for the free webinar on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. CET by going to the Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Categories