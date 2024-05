Seeking Honduran Investors

New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Allan Goldner, CEO of Status Group International, a 17 year old global consultancy, is proudly representing developmental projects that benefit the Honduran economy, work force, and assorted industries, by working directly with indigenous and tribal leaders. According to Goldner, this opportunity represents an unparelled access with previously unattainable relationships working with existing and profitable businesses.Now interested investors shoujld contact Goldner directly at agoldner@statusgroupinternational.com to understand the full scope of each project.