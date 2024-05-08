Seeking Honduran Investors
Status Group International, a global boutique consulting firm, is spearheading large business development projects that directly benefit Honduran indigenous and tribal industries. They are currently seeking private investment capital for debt and equity partnerships for existing and new opportunities in Honduras.
New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allan Goldner, CEO of Status Group International, a 17 year old global consultancy, is proudly representing developmental projects that benefit the Honduran economy, work force, and assorted industries, by working directly with indigenous and tribal leaders. According to Goldner, this opportunity represents an unparelled access with previously unattainable relationships working with existing and profitable businesses.
Now interested investors shoujld contact Goldner directly at agoldner@statusgroupinternational.com to understand the full scope of each project.
Contact
Status Group International CorporationContact
Allan Goldner
702-465-3700
www.statusgroupinternational.com
