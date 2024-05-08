Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise Owners Earn Certified Home Improvement Professional Status
Kitchen Tune-Up proudly announces that fifteen franchise owners recently earned the status of Certified Home Improvement Professional (CHIP). The CHIP program, developed in 2009 by the Kitchen Tune-Up Home Office, aims to encourage and recognize the steps taken by franchisees to improve performance and continued education in the home improvement industry.
Aberdeen, SD, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Recognizes Stand-Out Locations with Industry Certification. Kitchen Tune-Up proudly announces that fifteen franchise owners recently earned the status of Certified Home Improvement Professional (CHIP).
The CHIP program, developed in 2009 by the Kitchen Tune-Up Home Office, aims to encourage and recognize the steps taken by franchisees to improve performance and continued education in the home improvement industry. By achieving this status, these franchisees have put in the required number of hours and items required, including training opportunities, project completions, and exemplary customer service. The CHIP Master Grade certification requires an aggressive amount of training and time spent improving their business operations. These locations proudly achieved C.H.I.P. status:
· Amanda Malone, Kitchen Tune-Up Ann Arbor, MI
· Beth Brandel, Kitchen Tune-Up Kansas City Leawood
· Bruce Jaeger, Kitchen Tune-Up Brooklyn North
· Hardika Soni, Kitchen Tune-Up Atlanta Kennesaw
· Jacob Lethbridge, Kitchen Tune-Up Fredericksburg & Stafford
· Jesse Dugan, Kitchen Tune-Up South Shore MA
· Justin Parshall, Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Mary, FL
· Matt Lethbridge, Kitchen Tune-Up Fredericksburg & Stafford
· Melanie Wolfe, Kitchen Tune-Up Howell & Brighton
· Michael Stratton, Kitchen Tune-Up Berks Lehigh SW
· Pamela Corvelli, Kitchen Tune-Up Gilbert, AZ
· Paul Hooge, Kitchen Tune-Up Tyler, TX
· Pegah Scotti, Kitchen Tune-Up Annapolis,MD
· Roberto Gomez, Kitchen Tune-Up San Antonio Northeast
· Will Wright, Kitchen Tune-Up Bellevue Kirkland
In Addition, the following franchise owners have earned the Master status of Certified Home Improvement Professional (C.H.I.P.):
· Bobby Kuhns, Kitchen Tune-Up Stevens Point, WI
· Cheryl Wojcicikij, Kitchen Tune-Up Port Huron, MI
· Paul and Kathryn Jost, Kitchen Tune-Up Denver, CO
“We love to recognize and honor the achievements of our Tunies who invest time toward continued education in the home improvement industry,” said Heidi Morrissey, president of Kitchen Tune-Up. “The CHIP Program was created for that very reason over fifteen years ago. We are so grateful for the dedication and enthusiasm of these franchise owners and their teams, and we greatly appreciate their continued commitment to creating exceptional kitchen remodeling experiences for their clients.”
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 36 years in business in 2024, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in creating an amazing remodeling experience. Offering five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry, services include cabinet refacing, redooring, new cabinets, the Original Tune-Up, and cabinet painting. With more than 269 franchised territories across the United States Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up was ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in 2024 and has been ranked for 35 consecutive years. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to create kitchens that inspire and uplift.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up, please visit www.kitchentuneup.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.kitchentuneup.com/.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet®, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Lightspeed Restoration™, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®, are supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com.
HFC is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
