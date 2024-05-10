Author Cath Murphy’s New Book, "Twin Brothers Mountains," is a Fascinating Novel That Follows the Saga and Misadventures of a Community Living on the Titular Mountains
Recent release “Twin Brothers Mountains” from Page Publishing author Cath Murphy is a riveting and thought-provoking tale that explores the adventures and daily lives of a group of individuals who have made their home in the community of Twin Brothers Mountains and must learn to live amongst the harsh conditions and each other as they find their place in an uncertain future.
Bonifay, FL, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cath Murphy has completed her new book, “Twin Brothers Mountains”: a gripping tale centered around the residents of a community as they learn to navigate their lives in a world in which vegetation growth has stalled, oxygen production has slowed, and forced mixed marriages are enforced by a marital board.
“Welcome to Twin Brothers Mountains, nestled in the highlands of the Isle,” writes Cath. “This is a saga of two families who arrive on the Isle and earn citizenship. They become landowners on the Twin Brothers Mountains. The story follows their adventures and misadventures in today’s world.
“Tom Langley arrives on the Isle before his eighteenth birthday. Tom likes Mary. However, will the marriage board allow them to marry? Ian and Molly MacGregger with their young son arrive on the Isle right before a snowstorm. Will they survive winter?
“Kaylin wonders, ‘What is killing the vegetation?’ ‘Who is sabotaging the ranch?’ Who would file a marital complaint against her when she is not married?”
Published by Page Publishing, Cath Murphy’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life as they follow the lives of those trying to find their own path atop Twin Brothers Mountains. Expertly paced and full of compelling world-building, Cath weaves a poignant, character-driven novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Twin Brothers Mountains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Welcome to Twin Brothers Mountains, nestled in the highlands of the Isle,” writes Cath. “This is a saga of two families who arrive on the Isle and earn citizenship. They become landowners on the Twin Brothers Mountains. The story follows their adventures and misadventures in today’s world.
“Tom Langley arrives on the Isle before his eighteenth birthday. Tom likes Mary. However, will the marriage board allow them to marry? Ian and Molly MacGregger with their young son arrive on the Isle right before a snowstorm. Will they survive winter?
“Kaylin wonders, ‘What is killing the vegetation?’ ‘Who is sabotaging the ranch?’ Who would file a marital complaint against her when she is not married?”
Published by Page Publishing, Cath Murphy’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life as they follow the lives of those trying to find their own path atop Twin Brothers Mountains. Expertly paced and full of compelling world-building, Cath weaves a poignant, character-driven novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Twin Brothers Mountains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories