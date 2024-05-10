Author Douglas Smock’s New Book, "Turning Points: Forgotten Conflicts That Molded America," is a Gripping Look at Lost and Forgotten Moments of American History

Recent release “Turning Points: Forgotten Conflicts That Molded America” from Page Publishing author Douglas Smock is a thought-provoking look back at American history, presenting the long-forgotten or mistaught truths about the country’s story and its turning points throughout every era that have defined the nation as it exists today.