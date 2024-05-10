Author Xiomara Alvarez’s New Book, "Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life," Follows the Author’s Life as She Works to Overcome Her Struggles to Attain Her Successes
Recent release “Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life” from Page Publishing author Xiomara Alvarez is a heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the author’s life as a political refugee moving to America and working to overcome abuse and tragedy to forge ahead despite each of these setbacks in order to build a life of her own design.
Phoenix, AZ, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Xiomara Alvarez has completed her new book, “Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life”: a powerful and gripping memoir that follows the author as she recounts the trials and setbacks she faced over the course of her life, and how, in spite of these struggles, managed to find success and her own path in life.
Raised in Havana, Cuba, during the revolution, author Xiomara Alvarez migrated to the US with her family as a political refugee and moved to New Haven, Connecticut. At eighteen years old, she became a single mom and, lured by the hippie movement, moved to San Francisco. It was there that she joined a commune called the Good Earth for three years. Later she went on to obtain a business degree and joined Fortune 500 companies, including Firestone Tire Company and American Express. Upon retirement, she established Asking Mara Events & Entertainment, focusing on music and festivals. Currently, spends her time between Phoenix and Mexico.
“Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life” is a story of survival against the odds, meant to show that a person can triumph regardless of the circumstances, and not because of hardship but in spite of it. Although Xiomara’s life was scarred by violence and abuse, she learned to translate fear and shame into inner strength. Her memoir speaks to those who seek forgiveness, happiness, and love regardless of the odds.
“This is my story about overcoming life’s adversities and the lessons I learned along the way,” writes Alvarez. “Experiencing dysfunction in life is part of living. Some of us survive to grow stronger while others remain stuck and suffer immeasurably. When we resist, we suffer. When we allow what is, we grow stronger. I have learned resiliency and the grit to overcome adversity because of these challenges. There’s no doubt in my mind that these experiences shaped the person I am today.
“We are life, and life’s energy courses through us. To be alive means embracing all of life and doing the best we can with what we have. We can overcome any challenge by sheer determination and the will to survive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Xiomara Alvarez’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on the author’s fight for survival and self-preservation against the challenges that were placed on her path in life. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Alvarez reveals how each trial shaped her and pushed her onward in the hope of inspiring readers who may be struggling to continue forward through their suffering and to never give up.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
