Author Xiomara Alvarez’s New Book, "Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life," Follows the Author’s Life as She Works to Overcome Her Struggles to Attain Her Successes

Recent release “Chasing Happiness in an Imperfect Life” from Page Publishing author Xiomara Alvarez is a heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the author’s life as a political refugee moving to America and working to overcome abuse and tragedy to forge ahead despite each of these setbacks in order to build a life of her own design.