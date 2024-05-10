Author Victoria Gordon’s New Book, "Christian Friends," is a Compelling and Poignant Look at How to Avoid Manipulation of the Modern World to Live as a True Christian
Recent release “Christian Friends” from Covenant Books author Victoria Gordon is a thought-provoking and captivating read blending together spiritual insight, personal anecdotes, and Scripture verses to offer a roadmap for readers to navigate the complexities of the modern world and align with their Christian faith.
New York, NY, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Gordon, an immigrant who came to live in America in the seventies and has been touched by the Lord’s grace and mercy, has completed her new book, “Christian Friends”: a faith-based read exploring the ways in which people are often misguided by the lies of the world around them, and must find their way back to Christ in order to set themselves back on the right track.
“As I continue to hear people, in general, saying what is wrong with church folks, some Christians, and non-Christians, I know Christians are Christlike,” writes Victoria. “The questions bother me. I said, ‘Lord, what can I do or say?’ These people are concerned about all the things that are happening. The behavior of certain people with excessive pride and a proud heart is an abomination to God. What comes out of a man will defile him. We, as Christians, are not looking through the spiritual eyes. Rather, we are looking through the natural. Sometimes when looking out our natural eyes, our vision can become blurry. Then God shows me a vision, and the book becomes a reality, and the title of the book was born. It is not my intention to hurt anyone because I love you too much. I just want to encourage you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victoria Gordon’s new book will help those grappling with spiritual doubt gain clarity in their relationship with the Lord, and their observations of the world around them through a Christian-lens. Engaging and insightful, “Christian Friends” is a powerful tool for any modern-day Christian to discover the power of discernment, the beauty of authenticity, and the transformative potential of aligning with God's divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Christian Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
