Author Victoria Gordon’s New Book, "Christian Friends," is a Compelling and Poignant Look at How to Avoid Manipulation of the Modern World to Live as a True Christian

Recent release “Christian Friends” from Covenant Books author Victoria Gordon is a thought-provoking and captivating read blending together spiritual insight, personal anecdotes, and Scripture verses to offer a roadmap for readers to navigate the complexities of the modern world and align with their Christian faith.