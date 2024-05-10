Author Lola Thomas’s New Book, "The Prostitution of a Nation Through the Eyes of Rahab," Explores the Similarities Between the Story of Rahab and Modern Society
Recent release “The Prostitution of a Nation through the eyes of Rahab” from Covenant Books author Lola Thomas is a fascinating, faith-based read that breaks down the story of Rahab found within the Book of Joshua, discussing the original meaning behind her account in the Bible and how its messages can be applied to today’s world.
Munster, IN, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lola Thomas, a loving mother of two, has completed her new book, “The Prostitution of a Nation through the eyes of Rahab”: a compelling read that examines the Biblical story of Rahab and explores how her life’s journey is still ever relevant to modern society.
A member of the Christian community for over forty-five years, author Lola Thomas has been ordained as a prayer deliverance minister and a prophetic teacher. She has a passion for teaching the Word of God to his people, having taught children’s church at numerous churches as well as participating in instituting a children’s learning environment. Lola has worked in every aspect of the church from pastor’s aid to janitorial services. Whatever she has found to do, she has done it.
“‘The Prostitution of a Nation’ is an intriguing book that will lead you through the systems of the world and reveal to you that we all like Rahab are and have been prostituted,” writes Lola. “This book will take you through the original meaning of words that we have been taught incorrectly. If you have been a Christian all of your life and you cannot heal a headache, this book is for you. If you want more out of your Christian life, this book is for you. If you want to lead and not be a follower, this book is for you. The message of the kingdom of heaven will transform your life to the life Jesus died for you to truly have.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lola Thomas’s new book aims to show readers the life of Rahab through the lens of kingdom living, exploring why her story is just as important today as when the Bible was first written. Drawing upon years of personal study and research into Scripture, Lola shares her writings with the hope of connecting with readers from all walks of life, opening up their hearts and minds to the teachings of Christ and his Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “The Prostitution of a Nation through the eyes of Rahab” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
