Author Lola Thomas’s New Book, "The Prostitution of a Nation Through the Eyes of Rahab," Explores the Similarities Between the Story of Rahab and Modern Society

Recent release “The Prostitution of a Nation through the eyes of Rahab” from Covenant Books author Lola Thomas is a fascinating, faith-based read that breaks down the story of Rahab found within the Book of Joshua, discussing the original meaning behind her account in the Bible and how its messages can be applied to today’s world.