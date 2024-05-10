Patrick Sawyer’s Newly Released "Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman" Offers a Transformative Perspective of the Missionary Calling
“Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman: What This Story Can Teach Us About Missional Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Sawyer provides readers with powerful insights into the principles of missional living through the lens of Jesus' encounter with the Samaritan woman. With a blend of biblical scholarship and practical wisdom, Sawyer empowers Christians to engage the world with intentionality, love, and compassion.
Birmingham, AL, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman: What This Story Can Teach Us About Missional Living”: a compelling exploration of missional living inspired by the timeless encounter between Jesus and the Samaritan woman. “Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman: What This Story Can Teach Us About Missional Living” is the creation of published author, Patrick Sawyer, a dedicated husband and father who holds a master of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently pursuing a doctor of philosophy from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His passion is to encourage and equip Christians to live on mission daily where they live, work, and play.
Sawyer shares, “In Matthew 28:18–20, Jesus gave His disciples the Great Commission, a command to go and make disciples of all nations. If Christians are going to live on mission and fulfill the Great Commission, we must engage the world, build relationships, and have intentional gospel conversations. But how do we do this? The good news is we have the perfect model in Jesus.
“In Experiencing Jesus through the Eyes of the Samaritan Woman, Sawyer examines John 4 and the story of Jesus and the Samaritan woman—how Jesus engaged the woman, starting with a general conversation that led to a gospel conversation; how this woman’s life was radically changed through her experience with Jesus as He engaged her through intentionality, love and compassion, fellowship, and finally, truth. Sawyer also examines how this story reveals to Christians today how Jesus is our model evangelist and that if we, as His disciples, would follow Jesus’s example, we can learn how to live with missional intentionality.
“This beautiful story is an example of how Christians can engage the world with the good news of the gospel through intentional relationships that leads to gospel conversations following the model Jesus provided through this story. There is no better way to learn how to live on mission than by watching the Master, Jesus, in action as He engages this woman.
“This book provides a blueprint for missional living because it encompasses all aspects of missional living such as being intentional, the art of listening, showing love and compassion, Christian fellowship, proclaiming the truth of the gospel, and making disciples. This book will give Christians more confidence as we go out, live on mission, and engage the world with the gospel of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Sawyer’s new book is a timely resource for believers who desire to live with missional intentionality. With its compelling narrative and practical advice, “Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman” will inspire and empower readers to embrace their role as ambassadors of Christ in a world in need of hope and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman: What This Story Can Teach Us About Missional Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Experiencing Jesus Through The Eyes of The Samaritan Woman: What This Story Can Teach Us About Missional Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
