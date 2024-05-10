Dallas Wauson’s Newly Released "Restoring God’s Church to Holiness and Glory" is a Call to Renewal and Spiritual Revival

“Restoring God’s Church to Holiness and Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dallas Wauson is a powerful exhortation to the Body of Christ to return to its foundational principles of holiness and devotion. Drawing from forty years of pastoral ministry and divine revelation, Wauson delivers a prophetic message that challenges believers to repent, rebuild, and reclaim the spiritual purity and power of the early church.