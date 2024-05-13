Rev. Angelo Frazier’s Newly Released "His Way Forward" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Spiritual Discovery

“His Way Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Angelo Frazier is a captivating memoir chronicling the author's remarkable journey from adversity to spiritual enlightenment. Through poignant anecdotes and profound reflections, Frazier shares his experiences of overcoming physical challenges and finding purpose and fulfillment in serving God.