Aeryonna Ware’s Newly Released "Lust, Trust, and Every Single Girl Must" is an Empowering Handbook for Single Christian Women

San Diego, CA, May 13, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Lust, Trust, and Every Single Girl Must: Your guidebook for navigating flesh, faith, and fun as a single Christian”: a thoughtful resource for upcoming generations of Christian women. “Lust, Trust, and Every Single Girl Must: Your guidebook for navigating flesh, faith, and fun as a single Christian” is the creation of published author, Aeryonna Ware, who holds a bachelor’s in communication from San Diego State University. She enjoys being a part of the writing team for her church’s drama department.Ware shares, “This book is jam-packed with essentials for single Christian women to navigate:“· Lust/FleshCertain topics are taboo until marriage, but there are temptations and frustrations that are present now. Learn simple tactics to overcome these tests.· Trust/FaithInsecurities and impatience can creep in, especially when it feels like things are taking too long. Strategize on how to trust God’s plan for your life.· Musts/FunYou may feel unfulfilled, as though you’ve subconsciously paused your life until marriage. Dive into actively enjoying God’s gift of life while simultaneously becoming your best self.“Learn all this information through practical and interactive techniques. Who but the Lord knows how long this single season will last, so why spend the whole time miserable or off-track? Grab a pen, Bible, and notebook, and embark on a journey to your best blessed life!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aeryonna Ware’s new book offers a roadmap for single Christian women to embrace their season with confidence and joy. Through practical advice and spiritual insights, readers will discover how to navigate the challenges of singleness while living a purposeful and fulfilling life.Consumers can purchase “Lust, Trust, and Every Single Girl Must: Your guidebook for navigating flesh, faith, and fun as a single Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Lust, Trust, and Every Single Girl Must: Your guidebook for navigating flesh, faith, and fun as a single Christian,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.