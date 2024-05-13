Tanya Inks’s Newly Released “Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1” is a Delightful Tale of Friendship and Problem Solving
“Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya Inks follows the charming adventures of flower fairies Buttercup and Violet as they band together with their friends to overcome challenges and save the day in the Whispering Woods.
Lakewood, CO, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1”: a heartwarming tale of friendship and teamwork. “Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1” is the creation of published author, Tanya Inks, a geophysical engineer and dedicated mother who earned her master’s degree from the Colorado School of Mines.
Inks shares, “When Buttercup and Violet try to help their friend Daisy, they quickly realize they can’t do it alone.
“Buttercup and Violet are flower fairies. They live in tree houses in the Whispering Woods. Although they are each very different, they have fun together, and each complements the other. Even though Violet is shy, she is smart and enjoys sharing in Buttercup’s adventures. One day, their quiet and relaxing hours of daydreaming at the lily pond are interrupted.
“The grasshoppers are eating all their fairy friend Daisy’s daisies! Buttercup and Violet want to help their friend but can’t stop the grasshoppers without assistance. They ask for help from their flower fairy friends Cayenne and Chipotle, who are pepper flower fairies. They have to come up with an idea to make the stubborn grasshoppers go away. Fortunately, with all the fairies working together, they are finally able to defeat the grasshoppers by driving them away from the daisy field.
“Everyone is tired and dirty, but Buttercup and Violet realize that hard work is fun when you do it with friends. After their victory over the grasshoppers, celebrating with their friends is the best part of their day—and adventurous Buttercup learns that adventures can be found right here at home!
“Note for Parents
This book is age-appropriate for young readers with more advanced reading skills. An abridged dictionary is provided at the back of the book for the more advanced vocabulary. Suggested questions for homeschool or book clubs are also provided in the back of the book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya Inks’s new book captures the magic of friendship, problem-solving, and the enchanting wonders of nature in the whimsical Whispering Woods.
Consumers can purchase “Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya Inks’s new book captures the magic of friendship, problem-solving, and the enchanting wonders of nature in the whimsical Whispering Woods.
