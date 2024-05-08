Loveforce International Releases a Mother’s Day Song and Two Other Songs Women Oriented Songs for Mother’s Day
On Friday, May 10, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles just in time for Mother's Day.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 10, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One is a song in honor of Mother’s Day. Another is a Civil Rights song that is oriented towards women but can be for others as well. A Third song is about female beauty.
The New Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "Mother Of The Universe." It is a song that seeks blessings for all mothers on Mother’s Day. It was written and recorded by a mother, and seeks the Mother of the Universe to bestow blessings of love, patience, laughter, and a joyful heart upon herself and all mothers. Done in a spiritual manner, just a simple acoustic guitar and a melodic chant, the song takes on an uplifting, almost Holy ambiance.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles entitled “Hey There S**y Lady.” It has a laid back funky retro Soul groove. It is a club or party-oriented song about a guy trying to show his affection for a woman by showering her with a bunch of compliments. Stylistically, it sounds like a cross between James Brown and Confunkshun. It attempts to satisfy listener's need for Soul-Funk music without overpowering them with it.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled "Freedom". It is an acoustic Folk-Rock song that explores the concept of freedom and asks if freedom applies to all. The melody is played with just one acoustic guitar coupled with one voice, yet it is bright, and uplifting. A testament to Gay Rights, it talks about true freedom being a freedom to be either straight or gay.
“This week’s releases are bold and different from the Mother’s Day faire other labels are releasing this Mother’s Day," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a spiritual song honoring Mother’s Day, A Civil Rights song which asks to liberate millions of women and a Soul-Funk song praising women’s beauty,” he continued.
The three Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The New Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "Mother Of The Universe." It is a song that seeks blessings for all mothers on Mother’s Day. It was written and recorded by a mother, and seeks the Mother of the Universe to bestow blessings of love, patience, laughter, and a joyful heart upon herself and all mothers. Done in a spiritual manner, just a simple acoustic guitar and a melodic chant, the song takes on an uplifting, almost Holy ambiance.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles entitled “Hey There S**y Lady.” It has a laid back funky retro Soul groove. It is a club or party-oriented song about a guy trying to show his affection for a woman by showering her with a bunch of compliments. Stylistically, it sounds like a cross between James Brown and Confunkshun. It attempts to satisfy listener's need for Soul-Funk music without overpowering them with it.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled "Freedom". It is an acoustic Folk-Rock song that explores the concept of freedom and asks if freedom applies to all. The melody is played with just one acoustic guitar coupled with one voice, yet it is bright, and uplifting. A testament to Gay Rights, it talks about true freedom being a freedom to be either straight or gay.
“This week’s releases are bold and different from the Mother’s Day faire other labels are releasing this Mother’s Day," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a spiritual song honoring Mother’s Day, A Civil Rights song which asks to liberate millions of women and a Soul-Funk song praising women’s beauty,” he continued.
The three Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories