AskEllie.ai Unveils Innovative One-Click AI Chatbot Creation for Small Business Customer Support
AskEllie.ai's One-Click Chatbot Creation empowers small businesses with 24/7 customer support, offering effortless integration, customizable branding, and AI-driven solutions for exceptional customer service at a fraction of the cost.
San Francisco, CA, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AskEllie.ai is pleased to introduce its latest advancement in automated customer support for small businesses; One-Click Chatbot Creation. Now small businesses can seamlessly integrate AI-powered chatbots into their websites, streamlining customer interactions and leveraging AI technology at a fraction of the cost of traditional customer support solutions.
The process is simple: businesses sign up, provide their website URL, and effortlessly deploy a chatbot fine-tuned for their business. Customization options include instructions, greetings, FAQs, and branding elements such as logos and colors. This user-friendly approach ensures that businesses of all technical levels can benefit from advanced AI technology.
According to Arpi Mardirossian, Co-founder of AskEllie.ai, "AskEllie is more than just a tool; it's a part of our commitment to empower small businesses. One-Click Chatbot Creation is designed to make sophisticated AI accessible, allowing business owners to focus on growth while providing exceptional customer service."
One standout feature of AskEllie.ai's chatbots is their 24/7 availability, enabling businesses to deliver automated customer support around the clock. These AI-driven chatbots efficiently manage inquiries, provide detailed product information, and autonomously resolve common issues, ensuring continuous support for customers.
Yasha Spong, Founder and CEO of AskEllie.ai, emphasizes the transformative impact of One-Click Chatbot Creation: "The ability to instantly create a chatbot tailored to specific business needs is invaluable. We’ve already seen remarkable results with early adopters, where engagement levels and customer satisfaction have significantly increased. In one case, we saw website conversions double from 2% to 4% after the chatbot was introduced."
To cater to diverse business needs, AskEllie.ai offers three subscription tiers:
Gold (Always Free): Core features with AskEllie branding, suitable for businesses exploring AI chatbots.
Platinum ($19/Month): Expanded knowledge base and custom branding for more personalized engagement.
Diamond ($99/Month): Premium features including custom databases, advanced AI capabilities, and dedicated account management.
AskEllie.ai is committed to empowering small businesses with accessible AI-driven solutions. Developed by a team of technology innovators and customer service experts, its suite of tools aims to make advanced technology beneficial for small businesses across various sectors. For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.askellie.ai.
