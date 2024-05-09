Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch
Los Angeles, CA, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Experience the Soul-Stirring Sounds of "Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch" at Pacific Unitarian Church in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Mark your calendars and join us for an uplifting day of soulful music, delightful brunch, and fabulous vendor shopping at the highly anticipated Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch event. Taking place on Saturday, June 29, at the Pacific Unitarian Church, this event promises to bring together a diverse community in the spirit of unity and celebration.
Presented by non-profit organization Hey Girlfriend Network, featuring the KJLH Radio Free Voices and hosted by the renowned comedian Hope Flood, the Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch is a one-of-a-kind experience. Prepare to be moved by the soul-stirring performances by our talented gospel artists who will uplift your spirit through their powerful voices and inspiring melodies.
In addition to the captivating music, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of vendors offering unique and high-quality products. From handcrafted jewelry to artisanal foods, there is something for everyone to enjoy and take home as a memento of this unforgettable event.
The Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch offers two ticket options to suit your preference. For $95, guests can indulge in a hearty and delicious brunch, featuring a delectable menu prepared by our talented culinary team. For those who prefer not to have brunch, tickets are available for $55, allowing you to fully enjoy the music and vendor shopping experience.
"We are thrilled to bring together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate the power of gospel music," said event organizer Cynthia Billingslea. "This event is a testament to the importance of unity and the healing power of music, and we invite everyone to join us for an uplifting and enjoyable Saturday."
Tickets to the "Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch" can be purchased by calling 310-428-3950. Limited seats are available, so be sure to secure your spot early to avoid disappointment.
About Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch:
Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch is a vibrant and inclusive event that showcases the talent of gospel artists and offers a unique shopping experience for attendees. The event aims to foster unity and celebration within the community through the powerful medium of music. For more information, please visit TicketLeap.com and enter Gospel Brunch in search.
Press Contact:
Cynthia Billingslea
Event Organizer
Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch
Phone: 310-428-3950
Email: info@heygirlfriendnetwork.com
