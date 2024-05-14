Author Lauren Filter’s New Book, "Horses Healing Hearts," is a Poignant Look at the Extraordinary Experiences That Can Occur When Horses and Humans Connect

Recent release “Horses Healing Hearts” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lauren Filter is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores the powerful relationships between humans and horses, including the incredible healing power that horses can have over those who take the time to connect with them on a deeper level.