Robert Buckner’s Newly Released “27 YEARS IN NEPAL, 1967 to 1994 Adventures of a missionary family” is an Inspirational Chronicle of Service and Faith
“27 YEARS IN NEPAL, 1967 to 1994 Adventures of a missionary family” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Buckner offers a captivating glimpse into the lives of a missionary family dedicated to serving the people of Nepal. Through their adventures and challenges, the Buckners exemplify resilience, compassion, and unwavering faith.
Yreka, CA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “27 YEARS IN NEPAL, 1967 to 1994 Adventures of a missionary family”: a remarkable account of service and sacrifice, chronicling the journey of the Buckner family as they embark on a mission to bring hope and healing to the people of Nepal. “27 YEARS IN NEPAL, 1967 to 1994 Adventures of a missionary family” is the creation of published author, Robert Buckner.
Buckner shares, “When Bob and Hazel Buckner and their family went to Nepal in 1967, there was great need for education and modern health care. The life expectancy was just thirty-nine years. With Bob’s mechanical and construction background, he was able to make the work of teachers and medical people more productive. In two places, they were the first missionaries to establish a home within the local communities and facilitate the arrival of international and local staff people. One of those places (Pokhara) could only be reached by one road back then, and the next (Jumla) was seventy-five miles from the nearest road.
“Set against some of the most magnificent mountains in the world, with people who lived very close to the carrying capacity of the land and often had no reason to hope for a better future, their story tells about trying to bring a better life and the good news of Jesus Christ to the amazing, resilient, and resourceful Nepali people. The backbone of this book is the letters written home weekly by the authors, and these are supplemented by vivid memories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Buckner’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative impact of service. With warmth and authenticity, Buckner invites readers to join him on a journey of discovery and reflection, highlighting the resilience and resourcefulness of the Nepali people.
Consumers can purchase “27 YEARS IN NEPAL, 1967 to 1994 Adventures of a missionary family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories