Pastor Joyce Waller’s Newly Released "Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise" is an Inspirational Guide to Understanding the Power of Worship

“Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Joyce Waller offers readers a compelling exploration of the importance and significance of praise in the Christian faith. Drawing from her own experiences as a pastor and life strategist, Waller provides practical insights and spiritual wisdom to help readers deepen their understanding of worship and its transformative power.