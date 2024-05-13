Pastor Joyce Waller’s Newly Released "Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise" is an Inspirational Guide to Understanding the Power of Worship
“Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Joyce Waller offers readers a compelling exploration of the importance and significance of praise in the Christian faith. Drawing from her own experiences as a pastor and life strategist, Waller provides practical insights and spiritual wisdom to help readers deepen their understanding of worship and its transformative power.
Milledgeville, GA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise,” an insightful examination of the role of praise in the life of a believer, is the creation of published author, Pastor Joyce Waller.
Waller shares, “Joyce Waller is a kingdom educator and pastor of Tabernacle of Praise for God for seventeen years located in Milledgeville, Georgia. She is a life strategist and nurse. She is the mother of three children and one grandson. The spirit realm of God led her to inspire others to reconnect or connect in a spiritual way. She cares about others, loves it when others succeed, and most of all she likes edifying. She is determined to keep moving in the right direction to glorify the Lord. The ministry has assisted those who needed shelter and supplied financial support, back-to-school supplies, and toys for tots at Christmas. She continues to provide plans of action and ways to cultivate in ministry. She has spoken at various churches in the community.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Joyce Waller’s new book is a testament to the power of praise and worship in the life of a believer. With its heartfelt message and practical advice, “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise” is sure to inspire readers to deepen their spiritual journey and experience God in a new and profound way.
Consumers can purchase “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Waller shares, “Joyce Waller is a kingdom educator and pastor of Tabernacle of Praise for God for seventeen years located in Milledgeville, Georgia. She is a life strategist and nurse. She is the mother of three children and one grandson. The spirit realm of God led her to inspire others to reconnect or connect in a spiritual way. She cares about others, loves it when others succeed, and most of all she likes edifying. She is determined to keep moving in the right direction to glorify the Lord. The ministry has assisted those who needed shelter and supplied financial support, back-to-school supplies, and toys for tots at Christmas. She continues to provide plans of action and ways to cultivate in ministry. She has spoken at various churches in the community.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Joyce Waller’s new book is a testament to the power of praise and worship in the life of a believer. With its heartfelt message and practical advice, “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise” is sure to inspire readers to deepen their spiritual journey and experience God in a new and profound way.
Consumers can purchase “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Praise Him(God): Purpose of Praise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories