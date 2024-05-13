Patricia Russell’s Newly Released "Hurting Women" Sheds Light on Overcoming Adversity and Finding Inner Strength
“Hurting Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Russell offers a poignant exploration of the challenges faced by women and provides empowering insights on overcoming adversity. Through personal anecdotes, real-life stories, and a message of hope, Russell encourages readers to embrace their potential and find healing from past hurts.
Fredericksburg, VA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Hurting Women”: a compassionate and inspiring book that addresses the struggles faced by women and offers a path to healing and empowerment. “Hurting Women” is the creation of published author, Patricia Russell, a dedicated wife, mother of seven, and grandmother to eighteen.
Russell shares, “Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ.
“This book is the product of a prophecy spoken to me at a church conference in Waipahu, Hawaii, on May 8, 1997. I had no idea how it would come to pass, and I told the Lord I did not know where to begin. Praise be to God Almighty for a Christian woman, a sister in Christ, who was a member of our church during this time. She was on active duty in the Army and would be leaving us, and I did not want to see her leave Hawaii.
“While the prophecy was being spoken, she rejoiced along with me, although I did not know this until she was talking on the telephone that Saturday night following the conference.
“She was sharing with me that I had to get started on my book, according to the prophecy.
“I pray that you would enjoy this book, that this book would give you insight on the ratio of teen pregnancy, or maybe see yourself reading some of the short stories of real people that share about their lives and feel the presence of God in your room or workplace.
“My mission for writing this book is to help all women around the globe to know their potential in having developed whatever they become in the future, freedom from sabotage, isolation, disappointments, rejection, abandonment, and a broken heart.
Email: PatriciaRussellAuthor@gmail.com”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Russell’s new book is a beacon of hope for women seeking to overcome adversity and find healing in their lives. With its compassionate approach and empowering message, “Hurting Women” is a must-read for anyone navigating the challenges of womanhood.
Consumers can purchase “Hurting Women” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hurting Women,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
